3 Zodiac Signs With Challenging Horoscopes During Moon Square Venus On March 1, 2023

We may see some rough times on March 1 when it comes to our love lives. We see how Moon square Venus dominates the day, and how we may undermine our partners because we don't trust them.

How many thoughts come up is up to the individual, but for three zodiac signs, Moon square Venus disturbs and upsets, so much of this disturbance will leave us feeling unsteady and insecure.

We may toss out casual accusations on this day; if we do so, we act out of fear. We think there's something wrong, and rather than confront gently, we attack without real purpose.

Our nerves get the better of us today, and rather than sit back and analyze our feelings, we act out, and as we all know and have heard: we only hurt the ones we love. And why? Because, on some level, we know they're the only ones who will take it. But will they? During Moon square Venus, it's hard to say because we may end up pushing the boundaries.

We must know it's best to pull back before striking if we feel impulsive or destructive. Three zodiac signs may not be able to control their emotions today, and if we take that a little too far, we may end up causing way more damage than we ever would. We don't want to create a rift between ourselves and our loved ones, but during Moon square Venus, we may push it too far and end up hurting.

The three zodiac signs with challenging horoscopes during the Moon square Venus starting March 1, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may start this day feeling as though you want to have hope, yet you can't muster up the energy to get the hype machine going. You feel weary from battling it out with a partner who doesn't seem to notice anything wrong with the relationship.

The real problem is that there may be nothing wrong; if there is, it's all about not expressing what you find wrong. So, you keep it all to yourself while silently blaming them for the world's problems.

During Moon square Venus, you'll want to start a fight with this person, and you won't even know why; you know that you are unsatisfied, and what's worse is that you know you're a big part of this, yet you don't want to look that deeply. It's March 1, and you feel something's got to give, but will you be the person who offers healing hope or disastrous destruction?

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What will bother you the most about today, March 1, during Moon square Venus is the nagging idea that you still don't have what you want. It's as if you've done yourself this tremendous disservice by setting a goal date for romantic happiness, and now that it's March 1, you are wondering where your happiness is. You've been unrealistic about your love life, and putting a timer on things hasn't helped.

During this transit, Moon squares Venus; you feel on edge, ready to get into something negative with your partner as if this is all you have to offer them. You have placed so much pressure on them to come through for you that you haven't even considered that you are half of this and need to step up. This is a partnership, not a tyrant state; you need to bring the better if you want to see the goodness, Cancer.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If there's anything that gets to you on this day, March 1, it's the idea that you haven't done what you said you were going to do, and now you're starting to feel as though your resolve is waning; you can't let that happen because you know what you'll get if you don't go through with your original plan, and of course, you planned to end things with your romantic partner.

You keep on telling yourself that this relationship is for the birds and that if you stay on, you'll end up hating yourself, yet, you haven't made any real moves at all to end it, so, during Moon square Venus, you'll ask yourself what the heck are you waiting for?

This is it, Capricorn, this is your life, and it's March, which means it's time to get to the Spring cleaning you had in mind. Use this day to get your plan together and then ACT on it if you want to spare yourself further pain.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.