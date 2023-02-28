3 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Unlovable During Moon Square Venus On March 1, 2023

While nobody wants to wake up on the first day of March, let alone any month, and feel as if nobody loves them, the truth is it is what it is. We feel this way because of a series of events that led to this point.

While we didn't ask to feel this way, we also work with a transit that brings out this feeling in us. That transit would be Moon square Venus, and its 'squared' effect on our love lives makes us feel as though we either don't have one to speak of or that it's certainly not giving us the one thing we want out of it: love.

This transit may add a touch of sadness to the day. However, this nagging feeling of thinking we are unlovable could just as easily turn into self-pity. We could take that all the way downhill depending on what sign we are if we are predisposed to that behavior.

And, naturally, the Moon square Venus is just the transit to push that button. What's known is that we may not necessarily be right about feeling unlovable, or rather, our feelings are true. Still, the circumstance that created them might not be. In other words, we may not feel what is there.

We can't help but get into these moods now and then, where our perspective is skewed; transit Moon square Venus can twist our feelings to such a degree that we may have ourselves convinced that on this day, March 1, 2023, we are unlovable and that nobody cares. Of course, this is not true, but humans will feel what humans will feel. Am I right?

The three zodiac signs who feel unlovable during the Moon square Venus on March 1, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You don't ordinarily like to indulge in feeling bad because you know from experience that everything always works out in the end, but you won't be able to help yourself during Moon square Venus.

Something bothers you, and you can't help but feel somewhat lonely on this day. It may always be this way for you around the beginning of March. Still, it is definitely exacerbated by the transit of Moon square Venus. If you don't stop it from claiming your whole day, it may look like you feel unlovable and disconnected from the world.

You know that moods like this take you occasionally, and you don't need that push. However, still, we don't control the cosmic events, and on this day, March 1, the one transit that could make you feel very lonely is here, and thankfully, it won't last long. You may feel unlovable today, Gemini, but know this: you're mistaken.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may find that you fluctuate between feeling unlovable and then finding yourself thinking that 'it's just fine this way,' Sagittarius. You are ultimately about to feel major self-pity, but you will keep it to yourself.

No pity party will be thrown; you'll be the only attendee if there is one. During Moon square Venus on March 1, 2023, you will be convinced that nobody loves you and ever will.

That's the pitiful bit that there's suddenly NO HOPE for you. There is always hope for you, Sagittarius, but on this day, you'll play the part of the sad clown who deflects their pain by making jokes about their sad state of affairs.

In this cold, cruel, loveless world, you may even convince yourself you are better off alone. As Cher says in the movie, Moonstruck: Snap out of it! Don't worry, Sagittarius...everything will be OK.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It doesn't do much to push you over the edge. On March 1, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Venus, you may feel so hopeless and down that nothing seems worth it anymore. You feel unlovable and rejected, and it may be because you recently got some bad news or a flat-out rejection. You are justified in your feelings, Pisces.

However, that justification only covers the correct parts; yes, you feel down and unlovable, but NO, you are not the worst person in the world. No, you do not deserve this.

You're just strongly reacting to Moon square Venus' influence, making you feel lonely and a bit weepy, even. While you won't involve anyone else in your sadness today, you will be somewhat unreachable.

Keep in mind that you made yourself inaccessible, so if suddenly nobody is there to help you, it's because you took yourself out of the equation. Tomorrow will be a much brighter day for you. Hang in there.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.