The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On March 1, 2023

We will have a lucky day in love when we have a good-luck transit, such as the Sun trine Moon in our orbit. And now that we've entered the month of March, we are ready for that love to flow; we want it and are ready to sign on for whatever wonders it may bring.

The transit of the Sun trine Moon brings both joy and hope; we are happy to share, and we are happy to be a part of someone else's share; we want togetherness, and we will do our best to create an environment where the love we have can thrive.

March 1, 2023, feels 'right.' Maybe it's simply because we think every first of the month is a new beginning, or perhaps it's because we feel we've made it, meaning the love life we are presently experiencing has made it this far. For some reason, with Spring in the air, we feel extra good about it all. We see longevity on this day, hope, and none of it feels false or misguided.

For the three luckiest signs of the Zodiac, a transit as good as Sun trine Moon will not only bring out the best in us, it will provide us with clarity of vision; we know where we're going, what we want out of life, and how to get it.

This clarity opens the doors for trust to enter the relationship; we get a sense that if we can finally let go of our defenses, we will begin this 'new life' with our partners in earnest. It's time to get serious...while having a very good time.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on March 1, 2023, are Virgo, Libra and Scorpio.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The main reason your love life is about to soar to the stratosphere on this day, March 1, 2023, is because you will decide that that's how you want it to be. You are tired of complaining and finding everything wrong with this, that and the other thing, and you've come to the conclusion that it might be you who is disturbing your peace.

This means you will have a revelation during the Sun trine Moon, showing you that what you have is good 'as is.' You have made a habit of picking apart your partner, but has anything ever become better because of it? No. In recognizing this, you will put aside your need to judge, condemn, and accept your person for who they are.

That's the power of the Sun trine Moon; it helps us to accept what we have so that we may be able to place more love and understanding on the things that matter most to us.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'll be getting your groove back. Today, Libra, and oh, how refreshing that will feel. You aren't into looking backward anymore, and on this day, March 1, all you can see is a brand new month to work on yourself and your relationship. You feel good about your person, and the two of you have recently overcome a hurdle that kept you from growing.

During Sun trine Moon, it's as if the Sun shines down on the reality of your relationship, and all you can see is how lucky you are. What you have is not worth throwing out, and even though you and your partner have said nasty things to each other recently, you have no interest in revisiting the negative. You feel fresh and ready to walk into the Springtime with your partner on your arm. Things look and feel good today.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

After having a good ol' heart-to-heart with your lovey-dovey on March 1, 2023, you will feel so good about your choices that the two of you will want to celebrate.

You usually don't let yourself feel 'this' good because you've got that trigger inside you that doesn't always believe that good things will last, but during Sun trine Moon, you can't shake the feeling that whatever you've got with the person you are involved with — it's right, and it's a good thing.

Not only that, this transit will have you believing that, yes, indeed, it CAN last and will last. You've needed this boost, and now that it's here, you are all there for it. And good for you, too, Scorpio! Good that you allow yourself this pleasure instead of doubting or denying it. Let this day do its magic. Enjoy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.