The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 27, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, February 27, 2023. Per astrology, here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships.

Aries

You are the prize, Aries. Luck in love comes to you when you take time for yourself.

Today, do some self-care activity that boosts your energy and confidence — because both are amazingly attractive.

Taurus

Wipe the slate clean. You can't go forward if you're holding on to the past.

A fresh relationship deserves a clean slate. If you hold on to what you used to be, you'll never truly see how good your future can be.

Gemini

A real friend is honest. Sometimes you have to ask hard questions to hear the truth.

When you ignore red flags out of fear, you only hurt yourself. Pay attention to how someone acts as their choices show you who they are.

Cancer

Single? Today, you could cross paths with someone at your job that sets your life in a new direction.

A new hire or someone you work with may become more than a friend and quickly become the love of your life.

Leo

Your life is about to feel busy. You are learning how to navigate the ropes regarding love and relationships.

You see the true meaning behind the phrase, 'Better half', as you may have found the one who completes you.

Virgo

A secret crush may be revealed to you through a person's deeds. You might already sense who this person is, Virgo. So, when someone cares for you, their actions speak louder than words.

Libra

Single or coupled, you may need more time today to do little errands or catch up with some work.

Plan a special date night later in the week to compensate for the time lost and not spent together.

Scorpio

The couple that works out together grows closer to one another.

Try to become each other's cheerleaders toward better health and wellness.

Sagittarius

This year will be a romantic time full of love and positive energy.

Today, set out to do one thing that makes your heart feel the joy of love. You can plan a special date for you and your partner or use this time for yourself.

Capricorn

The time you invest in making your house feel like a home is never lost, and if you desire to make your place a cozy little love nest for two, this month is the perfect time to plan your next DIY project.

Aquarius

Communication is key to a relationship that grows.

Today, you will be feeling openly expressive and want to share more about your hopes and dreams with a romantic partner.

Pisces

Investing a little bit more time each day into your relationship proves to be a wise decision.

The more you give of yourself, the great the love bond you share. Caring for someone is always a moving experience. Enjoy it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.