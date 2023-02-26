The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 27, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, February 27, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Expand your reach, Aries. Don't be afraid to explore and try new things when the world opens its doors to you.

The journey is headed in a fresh direction, so spread your wings and fly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Reconnect. Life hits a fast pace for you this week, but one thing is hard to deny...you're picking up on your feelings more than usual.

Your heart is speaking loud and clear about all sorts of things. Be sure to listen.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

This tarot card speaks to your confidence, Gemini.

Although it may not feel good to hear that insecurity is knocking on your door, be prepared to combat doubt when it begins. Remember: you are your best advocate.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Kindness works. When you are facing a tough decision or a personality conflict, instead of using aggression to try and change your person, aim to be loving. A soft approach can be just as effective.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Today, you may be dealt an unfair hand of unexpected chaos.

You will be caught off-guard, but despite all things, you handle the situation quickly and successfully.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Someone is keeping a secret from you. You may sense something is happening in your life, but the facts and details are withheld.

Ask questions and see what's happening when you feel the timing is right.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

The power of change is in your hands. You have everything you need to make a solid impact in the right direction.

Even if you feel powerless, the resources are there, so use them. Trust the process.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

When unsure, you'll change your mind multiple times and still feel like you can't decide what to do.

Instead of coming across as flaky or duplicitous, ask for more time. Tomorrow may be a better day to make your final decision.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

A well-intended friend or companion may let you down without meaning to.

It's heart-wrenching when promises are undelivered, or someone cannot give you what you know you need. You may need to give those things to yourself rather than look elsewhere.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Deep in your heart, you know what is right for you. The universe gives you hints, and you feel great peace.

When things are right, there's no doubt or fear. You are where it is that you belong.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

You thought you were ready, but now delays and misapplication of time and resources have you wondering if you made a bad decision.

A pause in the plan may be protecting you from harm. An inconvenience now can be a blessing later.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

The mind can play tricks on you, leading you to believe you are trapped and unable to escape a toxic situation.

The way out is easy to spot; the problem is your fear is what keeps you from seeing it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.