The 3 Zodiac Signs Who End A Controlling Relationship During Moon Square Saturn, February 26 - 27, 2023

It's good to know that when the going gets tough, the tough get going, and on February 26, 2023, we will see some of the most radical moves being made.

We are working with the power and energy that comes from the transit Moon square Saturn, and this transit is no joke; it can jolt us into the right thinking, which means that, on this day, we will see exactly what's needed to make an important decision in our lives.

Today is the day we recognize the state of decay that our relationship has fallen into, and we do something about it.

Relationships, after a long time, tend to fall into patterns. This person does this, while that person does that, and eventually, these actions become both dependable and expected.

One of the problems is that when one party is controlling, the other tends to back down, and over time, this develops into a singularly unhealthy relationship. When co-dependency becomes 'master and slave,' we're looking at the wreckage of trust. And for some zodiac signs, the idea of being anyone's slave is no cute 'kinky' state of being; it's hellish, unfair and must be stopped.

That's where Moon square Saturn comes in. Certain zodiac signs will end the control, as it can no longer continue in this fashion. It might be nice to be able to rely upon a romantic partner. Still, when we don't feel like we can breathe without permission, we know things have become unrealistic and unloving.

So, what do we do? We either move to get away from this controlling partner or extract an agreement from them stating they are willing to change. Fat chance.

The three zodiac signs who end a controlling relationship during the Moon square Saturn, February 26 - 27, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've noticed that your relationship has gone from blissful to weirdly controlling, and the worst part is that you see that it's deteriorating daily. Somehow, your partner has gotten it into their head that they know best...with everything, and whether they're working on pure neurotic energy or not, you're not willing to take it any longer.

As an Aries, you are certainly not interested in being controlled by another human being, and while the transit Moon square Saturn is in the sky, you'll take the cue, and you'll tell your partner that this kind of behavior just will not be due.

You may feel like you are speaking to a volatile child, and there's a good chance this person will not react well. This is where you must put your foot down, Aries, and show them that you will not be controlled, no matter how hard they try.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While you have no interest in being controlled by your partner, you didn't realize they controlled you until recently. What they passed off as control was interpreted by you as 'taking the initiative' — the only problem here was that initiative always seemed to revolve around their happiness and seemed to have little consideration for your well-being. On February 26, you'll open your eyes during moon square Saturn and see what's happening.

You have a controlling partner who seems on the verge of becoming totally out of hand. This will not do, oh no, and as a Leo, you feel as though there's a roar stuck in the back of your throat that, when it does come out, will blow the control right out of the hands of your partner. The control thing will end, and the relationship will continue with NEW rules.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have found yourself in a relationship with someone who controls everything, and because you don't feel you have the right to change these things, you have ended up feeling bad about yourself. You know this has to change, but you are in a quandary; there is nothing wrong with the relationship outside of your partner's controlling behavior.

You must accept or fight the relationship to save it. Being that you are a Sagittarius and the only zodiac sign that comes with a weapon in hand (the Centaur avatar), you will choose to fight it. During Moon square Saturn, people like you rise to the top; you are ready to compromise but not to suffer for love as you feel that is not what you signed on for.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.