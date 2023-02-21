The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Today is the beginning of everything as the Aries stellium peaks. A stellium in astrology is when five or more planetary bodies are all congregated within one zodiac sign.

This creates a powerful force of energy as multiple aspects of your life are now being governed by a particular zodiac sign — in this case, Aries.

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and, because of that, is seen as a leader of new beginnings. Aries tend to rush in and start something before any others. It offers bravery, boldness, and courage, important components of new beginnings. A stellium in Aries represents a time when you will feel compelled to take on something new within your life.

While it will vary depending upon where Aries energy shows up for you in your birth or natal chart, it guarantees that something will begin to shift.

Currently, there are six planetary bodies all within Aries:

Jupiter: the planet of abundance and luck

Venus: who governs passion and directness towards your love life, finances, and real estate

Vesta: helps you take risks to expand into all the areas of your life that have seemed too big or impossible to complete.

Asteroid Juno: represents marriage and legal contracts while the asteroid Vesta governs your internal fire and home.

Chiron: is a heavy influence as it is known as the wounded healer. This is the idea that before you can heal or help anyone else, you must first heal yourself. Chiron is the knowledge and awareness that you already have everything you need within yourself but that you often doubt your own power or ability.

And the Moon in Aries: your emotional self, feelings, and heart. In Aries, the Moon is less doubtful, overly emotional, and more committed to simply honoring and following them.

When you combine these planetary forces in one sign, the energy creates space to activate travel, learning, spirituality, expansion, growth, love, marriages, relationships, finances, investments, real estate, home, children, authenticity and healing.

In one way or another, this stellium will prove to be a monumental point in your life that will kickstart your ability to move ahead, seize opportunities and realize that the only purpose doubt holds is to restrict you from following your dreams.

This stellium will be at its strongest energy today and tomorrow. However, five planetary bodies will remain in this sign until March 11, when Juno transits into Taurus.

Having the Aries stellium in effect during this season is an important indicator that as February rolls into March and the final degrees of both Capricorn and Aquarius are activated, you will be moving into an entirely new era of your life.

Growth can only be spoken of for so long until it finally asks that you embrace it, yet once you do, you realize that beginnings do not have to be scary at all.

Especially once you see it is the doorway to everything you have always wanted.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Wednesday, February 22, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You began a new phase of growth and healing within your life a year ago. During this time, you have explored different perspectives of life and how you can approach them from a healthier and even more abundant standpoint.

This has allowed you to understand that your relationship with yourself will dictate your relationship with others. But it also puts the power back in your hands.

Recognizing and embracing your internal power is often a lesson you must move through in your life. Although you are a natural-born leader, exuding confidence and boldness — you come to doubt this part of you because of the criticism of others who do not understand.

This is your chance to know who you are. To make the decisions that help you align more greatly with your truth and to recognize that if others do not get you, it is not your job to help them understand.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Aries is your polarizing sign, making it the ruler of your romantic sector. Aries offers a complementary perspective that can help you assert yourself more, advocate for your needs and understand that by only trying to keep the peace outside of you, you risk disturbing your inner peace. Aries helps you find your inner voice and to change your life in the best possible ways.

With the stellium occurring within this fire sign, especially with Venus present, you are being given a major upgrade to your romantic life. Whether this is a new love or the deepening of an existing relationship — everything you are going through now results from the work you have been doing since the end of 2021.

You could never have predicted that everything would lead to this moment, but it was simply because you trusted in the space that your healing was creating. While it can always be challenging to simply receive peace, to embrace the goodness and love you are surrounded by, it is also exactly what you deserve, so try to do just that.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Commitment is what sets you free. Freedom is important, but to be genuinely free, it asks you to focus your energy, to cut away distractions and to know without a shadow of a doubt what is of the most important to you.

When you can honor your truth, you also create freedom. If there is a space that you feel constricted within, it means that you are choosing fear.

This week, the Aries stellium occurs in the part of your chart that governs commitment, specifically marriage. It also rules themes of children, joy, self-expression, and creativity. It is your pass to get creative about how to express your truth, to embrace all the good that the universe is sending your way and not let a fear of a lack of freedom stop you from committing to what you are passionate about.

Both your home and relationship sector is being activated by Pisces and Gemini energy, offering you a sense of duality and a choice. By honoring your truth, you will fully understand what this choice is so that you can choose what will set you free.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.