The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love During Mercury Trine Mars On February 22, 2023

The purpose behind transits such as Mercury trine Mars on February 22, 2023 is to stir the imagination and get us to think deeply about the topics of our lives that have the deepest meaning.

We're all 'slaves to love,' and because of this 'character flaw,' we put so much importance on the romantic aspect of our lives.

We make love the number one goal; we react the strongest when love is the subject and fight battles for the love we want to believe in. But what if we've stopped believing? Must the battle go on indefinitely?

That's how Mercury trine Mars and helps us to discover something vital: we are no longer in love. And while this discovery can be earth-shattering, it can also be the first step to deep healing.

We fall out of love just as easily as we fall in love. While the former situation feels easy and fresh, the latter comes with resignation, dread and that strangely odd feeling of relief. At least we know ourselves, and that's part of what Mercury trine Mars delivers: honesty with oneself.

And so, today, certain zodiac signs in astrology will come clean with their feelings about the people they've been in relationships with.

If something feels insincere or pushed, it's not love, and that's what will come up today; inauthentic feelings. We can't live that way, so if we are honest with ourselves, we will know that our love has stopped and that now, we must deal with the reality of it.

The three zodiac signs which fall out of love during the Mercury trine Mars on February 22, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Something has changed in you, and if you let yourself in on the truth, you'll know that what has changed are your feelings towards your romantic partner.

You admire them, and you can fully admit that they are wonderful; you just don't feel 'in love' with them anymore, and that feeling will be amplified during Mercury trine Mars.

Because this is a Mars transit, you'll want to do something about this new feeling. It will likely move you to have a deep and respectful conversation with your mate, where you share your feelings, but with their own consideration. You are not here to destroy them, only to own what you feel, which is that you are no longer in love with this person. What will be, will be.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've tried to keep your feelings to yourself for quite a while, and during Mercury trine Mars, on February 22, 2023, you might not be able to hold back any longer. You have clearly fallen out of love with the person you've committed your entire life to, and you knew something like this was possible; you just didn't know how strong the feeling would be. It's real, oh yes, and you don't like it.

But the part you don't like is that you don't know what to do with this feeling now that you own it. Because it's a Mars transit, you'll want it out of your system, and you will share your thoughts with this person. You do respect them and do not want to hurt them, but you also do not want to live a lie, and because of this, you'll express yourself during Mercury trine Mars.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've always been a stickler for recognizing what's going on inside you. You will only stop once you discover the truth. Once you realize something is true within yourself, you claim it and act on it.

Today has you figuring something out that cannot be denied: you've lost that loving feeling for the person you are with.

You can no longer keep up appearances. During Mercury trine Mars, you will decide that honesty is the best policy.

You will tell your partner how you feel, and even though you know they will feel hurt, you also know that this is a reality in life; sometimes, the big thrill doesn't last, and in your case, it's best, to be honest about it. It's not tragic; it just 'is what it is.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.