The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, February 20, 2023

February 20, 2023 is a day for love for. three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes, there are new beginnings and bittersweet endings that precede it all.

In the early morning hours, the New Moon in Pisces peaked followed by Venus’s shift into Aries just moments later.

Because of the hour the Moon moved into the watery realms of Pisces, this evening will be the perfect time to celebrate this lunation.

New Moons are a time of new beginnings.

It is a moment when you are encouraged to plant the seeds that you would like to reap in six months’ time at the Full Moon in Pisces.

This lunation or manifestation period lasts until August 31st, 2023, when the Super Full Moon in Pisces peaks.

The current lunar cycle that you are moving through began with the Full Moon in Pisces on September 10th.

Reflecting on that time, Mars had just entered Gemini for its rare seven month stay and the second series of eclipses had yet to occur.

At that Full Moon you saw situations and themes reach a crescendo that began during February of last year, many of which had to do with boundaries, speaking your truth and honoring your higher self.

But since then, you have been encouraged to go on a different journey.

Since the Full Moon in Pisces, you have been becoming more aware of what was not or even is not working within your life.

You are more able to call out situations or people which take you away from your life purpose and even hold yourself to a higher standard.

Since the Full Moon in Pisces last September, you have been clearing the way for the new to emerge.

As the New Moon in Pisces rises today it is a chance to honor what needs to end within your life or even yourself so that you can have that brand new beginning.

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac and because of this it often represents a cumulative point within your own life as you reach turning points within your life where things will never be the same.

This is amplified under this New Moon as Venus; the planet of love shifts into Aries.

Venus while governing relationships, also rules finances and even real estate making this a potent energy to work with and embrace during this time.

But Venus is not the only planet in Aries, and in fact has just joined Jupiter, Juno, Vesta, and Chiron already in this fire sign officially marking the beginning of the stellium within this fire sign.

From today until March 11th when Juno slips into Taurus, the Aries stellium will be a powerful one which will help you embrace your own healing so that you can then embrace the new beginning that is trying to take root within your life.

Together the New Moon in Pisces and Venus in Aries represents a return to your truth, to your passion and to the reality that only you can create the life that you want to live.

Sometimes it does mean you have to say goodbyes that you had hoped you never would, but most of the time it just means that everything turns out far better than you ever could have hoped.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Monday, February 20, 2023:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Pisces New Moon is your own personal time for renewal. So much has changed within your life since the Full Moon last September that it is time you allow yourself to get focused on what it is you want for your future. But Pisces, this time you must do more than just dream, you must create.

You must plan, and even strategize. It is time for you to make the most of what the next few months of your life will hold and today is the day to start that process. Visualize what you want for yourself and your life during this lunation and instead of just setting an intention, challenge yourself to create a plan. Even if it changes along the way, which it will, it is still a process for you to initiate because sometimes a plan is the best intention.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Pisces New Moon activates all themes related to health and daily routines just as Venus in Aries joins to create a powerful force that will bring romantic changes and developments to your life. Aries is your polarizing sign and because of that represents your relationship.

With so many planets in this sign, if you are not seeing someone, moving in, or even getting engaged – do not worry because love is on its way. But a big part of the changes and gifts from the universe that you are experiencing now is because of the growth and healing that you have already been involved within which is what makes the Pisces New Moon so important to all of this. Even if it may be scary to surrender to this process and take a chance on love again, it is worth it especially when you can commit to giving yourself everything you have always wanted.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today the Pisces New Moon peaks in your home and family sector giving you a chance to truly strike out and have a brand-new beginning. In this part of your life Saturn will also be making an appearance soon and pulling the strings for the next few years so it is about to become a lot more serious and even committed. While this is occurring, Venus in Aries creating this fire sign’s stellium means that the part of your life that governs marriage, children, joy, and even self-expression is becoming lit up.

This is a chance for you to own your own truth, to make decisions for your family, and for your relationship that honors that. You get to decide what kind of life you live and what kind of fate you create. Use the energy today to become so focused not even the most dedicated naysayer can persuade you from your own truth.

