The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 22, 2023

There's a good reason why the best comes out in love and relationships, and why today will be so lucky for certain lovers. It's not only due to the presence of Mercury trine Mars on February 22, 2023, but mainly because three zodiac signs are on the right track in their relationship. They are willing to bend to keep things on an even keel.

Mercury trine Mars a great helper.

This astrological transit sharpens our minds and points us in the direction of relationship compatibility, happiness and the idea that making a solid effort to love and to be loved is indeed an excellent idea.

One of the areas that will be covered in full today is how a couple communicates with each other. Where Mars transits tend to be forceful or even aggravating at times, when the transit is Mercury trine Mars, this energy becomes focused and goal-oriented.

We want things to work out, and we have no problem with the idea of making our partners happy. We want to participate in that, as this is the one we love. We will use quick wit and insight to get to the bottom of all problems on this day, and we will be successful in our efforts.

Not every zodiac sign is up for this — only three. It takes humility to back off and figure out how to make things work without humiliating or hurting our partners. Three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love speak purposefully on Wednesday, February 22, and they only want what's best for the relationship.

And if that means intelligent compromise, then so be it; they are open-minded and ready to work with whatever information they have. They seek positivity, and find it.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on February 22, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've never been one to tolerate a boring relationship, and as far as things go in your present one, everything is pretty exciting. You mean to keep it that way, and even though it's work, you don't mind doing it.

Neither does your partner, which is why you have lasted as long as you have. On February 22, 2023, during Mercury trine Mars, you'll notice that you both have adopted a 'style' of communicating, which works.

What makes you feel so lucky today is that you do not see it ever NOT working.

It's as if you've stumbled upon the key to having a good, long-lasting relationship. You literally will be thanking your lucky stars that you didn't fall into that cycle of love and hate many couples go through. You and your partner know how to handle the ups and downs, and you both do it with finesse and respect for each other.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You and the person you are with will level up today, as Mercury trine Mars takes your relationship and places into a whole new category.

It seems you've 'passed all the tests' where love and relationships are concerned and have learned so much you both realize there's no going back.

This is a good thing as you crave newness and fresh ideas; you are in this for the intelligence and the romance, and your partner delivers on all counts. It's a lucky day in love for you, as it can continue at this rate for a very long time.

Your compatibility is no joke; you both have what it takes, and during Mercury trine Mars, you realize this and honor it. The conversations you share today will be honest, surprising, and engaging. Enjoy what you have, Libra, as it is excellent.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

With Mercury trine Mars paving the way for you and your partner to have an exciting day, you'll find that not only are you happy to be with this person but that they may, in fact, be the only person you can stand.

Human beings definitely get on your nerves, but you've always known that you can find comfort with the people you call your 'tribe.' Your partner is part of this tribe.

On February 22, 2023, during Mercury trine Mars, you'll notice that you run to this person for almost everything. While that may sound needy or dependent, your actions are well-balanced by their ability to receive you and your affections.

Your relationship can only really be understood by the two of you, and you'd prefer to keep it that way. Mercury trine Mars enhances your bond and presents you with a lucky day in love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.