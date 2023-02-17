The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Change In Their Love Life During Moon Conjunct Mercury On February 18, 2023

Today, February 18, 2023 is all about feelings. Expressing them, holding them in, misreading them and maybe even a little understand of them.

Our transit of the day is Moon conjunct Mercury, and for the three signs of the zodiac that will be most affected by this transit, we should see a lot of 'revelations' and realizations. Today is the day we either come to terms with something we've long kept hidden, or we come right out with it and create the conditions for change.

One of the things that Moon conjunct Mercury is known for is how we rationalize whatever is going on inside us. As we all know, the truth is not always easy to cope with, and that leaves us with a choice: Accept what is, Reject what is and make the changes to get out of it, or, be miserable.

Sounds like 'accept' would be the best choice here, as it is the most peaceful, but getting to the place where we accept doesn't come all that easily. During Moon conjunct Mercury, many of us will opt for reject and change. If you can't live with something, and you don't want to accept it or be miserable, then the only option is to change it.

Today's change takes place in the arena of love. Three zodiac signs will be jolted into action on this day, as it occurs to them that if they don't begin the process of change, they will be hopelessly lost, and stuck in something that only makes them miserable. Today is the day we change our love lives for the better, because nobody wants to be miserable.

The three zodiac signs who need change in their love life during Moon conjunct Mercury on February 18, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

After choosing to remain in stasis for so long throughout the duration of your romantic relationship, you've come to know that something has got to give, or it's all going to fall apart.

You believe yourself to be a great communicator, and you most definitely have the traits for such an effort, but you are also somewhat reluctant to speak up for fear of what your words might do to the person you want to move with your words.

On this day, February 18, during the transit of Moon conjunct Mercury, you will get the gut feeling that 'it's now or never' and that you need to get a move on if your relationship is ever going to heal in earnest.

While today might not bring you the instant gratification of knowing things will change, at least you will get up the nerve to start the process, and kudos for that, Gemini.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have always envisioned somewhat of an ideal love life, and while intellectually, you know such a thing is not really possible, you've still placed all your bets on having one of your own. Idealism has started to burn, and the hotter it gets, the more you want out.

But it's not the relationship you want out of, it's the attachment to ideals, as you have finally come to admit that idealization of romance is the quick road to disappointment.

And so, you will choose the road of acceptance; there are things you can do to make what you have better, and for the things that are not about to change, it's OK to understand them for what they are, and to accept that you can work around these things.

During Moon conjunct Mercury, you will feel that the change needed in your love life takes place within your own perception of it.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Because you are absolutely hellbent on not being miserable for one more day, you will take the readily available energy that pours down upon you, from the transit Moon conjunct Mercury, and you will make the changes needed in order to survive.

You have been very sad; things didn't work out as planned, and come to think of it, you're not even sure you had a plan. All you know is that you wanted what everyone else wants: to be happy.

And happiness seems to elude you in the relationship you are presently in. Being as strong as you are, you will refuse to stay down; you need to provoke change and you will do this on this day, February 18, 2023. You'd rather be alone if it comes down to that, because if staying with this person brings you such misery, then it's time for big change.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.