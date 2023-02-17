The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 18, 2023

When the Moon is in Aquarius, three zodiac signs can almost know for certain that the day is going to be both loving — and smart. That means that where our love lives are concerned, intelligent ideas will be put into the works.

For three zodiac signs who are in serious, committed relationships, we will be able to see in our partners a side that we may not have seen before, and it's only because now, with the Moon in Aquarius, that we are open to seeing the truth.

What's great is that 'that truth' happens to be better than anything we could imagine, and it's all because we made the decision to open our eyes to see it. This day comes with insight and vision. We not only see clearly what's going on in our relationships today, but we can envision what the future may look like. And being that all we can see today is how good things can be, we will walk into that intention and manifest love.

Let's also thank Moon sextile Jupiter for its helping hand in the progress of making our love lives feel so superb on this day. It's February 18, and while it may be cold outside, we feel nothing for our loves but warmth and acceptance. For three signs of the Zodiac, today should prove itself to be the stuff the dreams are made of. We are pure potential, and on this day, we fully intend for the best.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on February 18, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Once you learn a lesson, it's canon; you do not go back to the person you once were. Lessons are often times hard learned in your life, and when those lessons revolve around love and romance, you pay extra keen attention.

The last thing you ever want to do is waste your precious time, and on this day, during the Moon in Aquarius, you will feel as though all of those lessons are starting to make a helluva lot of sense. You and your partner like to hash things out; nothing like a deep conversation to get things going, and one thing you both have in common is you love of intelligent rapport.

You feel stimulated and inspired by your partner's love and attention today, and in your world, nothing is better than having a partner that you feel is your intellectual equal.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've had a very hard time as of late, with your partner and your life in general; you really don't like the way things have worked out, but you are smart enough to know that you don't have to fall into the pit of despair. You can save yourself and your partner, and during the Moon in Aquarius, you'll see signs of hope.

And, being the outgoing and optimistic Leo that you are, those first signs of hope will become beacons of light for you.

You will pursue the good today, and in an odd way, this will shock your partner. They thought you'd given up, and in a way, they were hoping you'd save the two of you. Perhaps that's the main problem: your partner waits for you to find the solutions while they kick back and stare. Doesn't matter; today, you will step up and be the hero.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What's great about today's transit, the Moon in Aquarius, is that is has a very special effect on you, Libra...it makes you feel amorous and loving. While you are known as the 'great seducer' of the Zodiac, you rarely use that skill on just one person.

You've played the field and you've been content with your single life, but as it stands, you are no longer single, and now you're trying to grapple with the idea of how to be in a relationship with one person only.

You'll find your answer during the Moon in Aquarius, as you find out that it's not only possible to love only one person and love them wholly; it's fantastic. You never thought that 'relationship life' was for you, but as the days go on, you come to love your person more and more. You realize that this really is as good as it gets.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.