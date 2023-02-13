The Shockingly Silly Thing That Will Save Your Relationship

John Gottman, arguably the foremost expert on romantic love, has shared some incredible findings from decades of studies around what makes amazing relationships.

Remember, you need some kind of date ideas for couples who want to have fun every now and again if you want your relationship to succeed.

The most fundamental principle that comes up again and again in his writings is: You need to be friends.

Seriously, though. You can’t have an incredible, lasting love without a strong friendship — the kind of friendship you constantly cultivate.

Being friends means you have to talk to each other, be interested in each other's lives, support each other, be kind to one another, help each other through your struggles, and, most importantly, you have to have fun.

It’s been amazing over the last several months to get emails and notes from people telling me how having a regular date night has completely reignited their relationships.

But I want you and your partner to go even deeper.

So, my challenge for you is to step away from the obligations, the commitments, and the stresses of life.

Put off doing the dishes for one night. Turn off your phones, tablets, and computers. Put the yard work off one more day. And just play!

Go on an adventure. Play a game. Ask each other questions you haven’t asked in a long time. Build a blanket fort and read each other a book. Have a tickle fight. Or go on a date, even if that means you stay home for a night of wine and cheese.

Here are 5 great ideas for free (or really cheap) playdates you can do together to save your marriage:

1. Try the 'Cheapest Date Challenge.'

Challenge your spouse to see who can pull off the best (and cheapest!) date night.

In fact, see who can plan the best free date night. Challenge accepted!

2. Play an at-home version of Deal or No Deal

You might not win the million-dollar prize, but you will definitely win over your spouse’s heart with this fun and sexy twist on a popular TV game show. Just download the game on your phone or computer.

3. Play frisbee golf... with a twist

This is a unique game that doesn’t cost a dime. And the best part? It uses items that you can find around the house.

4. Go on a campout for two.

If you have the gear, camping is a great option for anyone who is pinching pennies.

Put up a tent (the more secluded the better) and voila! You have a romantic getaway for two.

5. Be a tourist in your hometown.

You don’t have to go on some expensive exotic vacation to discover new places.

Research what your own town has to offer and get going. You might be surprised at how much there is to see. Go spend some time as friends tonight, and leave the worries of being responsible, tax-paying, child-rearing, deadline-meeting adults for another day.

Nate Bagley is a writer whose work has been featured in GQ, Business Insider, Thrive Global, and more.