The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Forgive Someone Who Hurt Them During Moon In Capricorn, February 16 - 18, 2023

Will we ever truly agree on what the definition of forgiveness is? Because I'm not quite sure that any two people think of it in exactly the same way, and for the most part, forgiving someone who hurts you like we're letting them slide for their dirty deeds.

Why do we forgive people who hurt us, and more...why should we? Are we really freeing ourselves from their baggage when we decide to 'raise ourselves up' so that we may forgive their trespasses? Ah, forgiveness...someday, we will all understand what you really are...or aren't.

During Moon in Capricorn, we will touch on the idea of forgiveness, mainly because we are sick to death of carrying around the pain caused by someone in our life. They may have even risen to the status of enemy, and because of that, it's not that easy to forgive them...until we change our perspective on what forgiveness means to US.

As there is no singular way to understand forgiveness, it needs to be deciphered by the individual, and for three zodiac signs, that interpretation will go into effect as of today, February 16, 2023.

This transit shows us that life exists outside of our attachment to the person whom we hold on to for pain. Yes, you read that right: we are attached to the pain caused by another person. We give them all the power and on this day, we decide to take it back.

The power is now ours; we no longer feel addicted to the pain we give ourselves on behalf of the person we call 'enemy.' We are now free, because we are no longer attached to that pain. That is forgiveness.

The three zodiac signs who forgive someone who hurt them during the Moon in Capricorn, February 16 - 18, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Sensitive Cancer, you certainly have seen tear-filled days and nights, and all because of that one person in your life who stole it all from you. You have given up so much of your time in the name of love, but to give this much time to someone who doesn't even recognize what you had together, well, that's just a waste of precious time.

You don't want your last words to be, "I spent years thinking about a person who doesn't know I exist." Trust me, you won't like knowing that half your life has gone wasted over someone who doesn't care about you.

During Moon in Capricorn, the idea of letting this go hits you big time; you feel it, and it's like a wave of freedom that washes over you. At first, you won't know what's happening to you, but you'll recognize that it's good...your version of forgiveness comes in the form of letting go.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The transit Moon in Capricorn acts as an inspiration for you today, Scorpio, in so much as you feel the 'freedom' and independence given off by Jupiter's vibration. You want to be free and independent, but you are stuck in the past, and that is the hardest thing for you to admit.

You would love to think of yourself as adventurous, someone who welcomes change and growth, and yet, you know that you haven't been able to really embrace change because you're still attached to that one person who claims all your attention and just about all of your energy.

Still, Moon in Capricorn beckons...and today, you hear that call. Today, February 16, 2023 is the first day when you feel as though you can exist without the pain of past heartbreak, and it hits you: why the heck am I dragging around this burdensome weight? Forgiveness comes to you in the form of realization.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are a person of great love and compassion, and in being this way, you have ended up a doormat for those who saw your virtues as something they could take advantage of. In retort, you've become cold and shut off from the rest, and because of that, you've lost out on opportunity, and love.

You have been so afraid of being taken advantage of again that you've removed yourself from the equation, and now, today, during the Moon in Capricorn you recognize that your life is so unbalanced and all because you can't put your past into proper perspective.

You don't like the word 'forgiveness' because you don't really know what it means. What you do know is that, as of today, during Moon in Capricorn you want no more to do with your enemies. Forgiving someone who hurt you comes to you in the form of perspective.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.