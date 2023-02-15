The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Reject Love During Sun Conjunct Saturn On February 16, 2023

Sun conjunct Saturn is an interesting transit because it completely affects our judgment, especially when it comes to what we think we want in love and in romance.

Because Saturn is notorious for turning us cold and even a little bitter, we may be using some of that Saturn energy today for the purpose of protecting our hearts.

While we may not readily admit to the idea that our hearts need protecting, we may still end up standing vigil; the sign above our heads reads: none shall pass.

This is the time when three zodiac signs decide that love is simply not in the cards for them — at this point in their lives.

There are no tears shed, however; this is no pity party in progress. Rather, this is what happens to people when they grow weary of the games and the drama that comes with romance, and if they are to listen to what their hearts are telling them on this day, February 16, 2023, they'll hear the strains of, "Don't do it..."

We reject love today not because we're cold-hearted beasts, but because life has made us into something similar, and while we are the ones in control of how we react, we know that if we reject love today, we may accept it tomorrow.

As for today, however, the moment is NOW and the now moment will have us rejecting love in advance. "None for me, thanks." It's all OK. We get like this sometimes and there is nothing wrong with it. Carry on, signs.

The three zodiac signs who reject love during the Sun conjunct Saturn on February 16, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are not one to act on impulse, but there's also something in your nature that tends to take too much time before actually 'acting' and on this day, February 16, you will be doing just that: taking your time before deciding what to do.

Today presents you with the power of Sun conjunct Saturn, which halts your actions even further; you aren't about to move forward today, and this is because you fear something is 'going to get you.'

The action required of you today is romantic in nature, and you feel the pressure; you don't want to do what you don't want to do. So, what is it that pressures you so much today? The idea of giving more than you can, to the person who seems to be desperately waiting on your love to save them.

The truth is, you don't love them, and more: you don't trust them, so with those rationales under your belt, your feeling today is 'why bother?' You reject love because that is what feels most realistic to you, today.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's not easy for you to reject love, as you do have that side to you that really enjoys the perks that love brings...it's that love always seems to come with a person attached, and it's people that you reject far more than love itself.

During Sun conjunct Saturn you'll fee a little too bothered by the egos of others, and even though those egos seem to want to please you, or seduce you, the truth of the day is that you'd rather was the dishes than get into something with someone, especially in love.

It's just too much of a hassle for you, this love thing, and if you're not in the mood, then it doesn't matter who is interested in you, romantically. You've rejected them before they've even arrived. You will always do what you want to do, as you're not the person to take commands or act on expectation. During Sun conjunct Saturn, rejection of love comes easy. No people, no mess.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The reason you reject love today, during Sun conjunct Saturn, is because you have other priorities to tend to, and this transit keeps us very, very responsible. You aren't even tempted; you know what you have to do today and you'd rather not be sidetracked by romance.

There's nothing personal here, and the person who wants to be with you today should get to know that. You aren't rejecting them as a human being, you are merely telling them that you have other plans today, and if they can't get with that, then it's their problem...and it is their problem.

You have already made up your mind and you won't be budged or controlled. You reject love today because you have other things to do and you have the integrity to stick by your plans.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.