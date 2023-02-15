The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On February 16, 2023

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes February 16, 2023. Thursday may bring out the inner critic, and as we all know...nobody likes a critic. Am I right?

Well, what we're looking at today is how a little ol' transit like Sun conjunct Saturn can take a rather ordinary day and make it one that simply gets on our nerves.

Ever say something like this: "Wow, this day is really on my case, I wish it was just over already!" Welcome to today, zodiac signs. You'll be on edge, irritable and cranky. Everybody's favorite.

At the root of all this are our personal problems, but we won't be looking deeply today. We will be concentrating on the surface feelings instead of the root causes. There are three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes in particular who will not be able to handle today's stresses, and that doesn't imply that we'll be any more stressed than usual.

It's just means that on this day, during Sun conjunct Saturn, we'll feel those stressed to the umpth degree.

Saturn is known for its conservative values. It is the planet that supports many of the things in our lives that rub other people the wrong way. It's the planet that makes sure things DON'T happen. It brings out our stoic, colder nature and lets us feel confident about stomping our feet and telling others what we think of them — as if that's a good thing.

During Sun conjunct Saturn, we will not only have rough horoscopes but three zodiac signs will tell people off because we believe we are the only one who could possibly 'handle' the truth, we will turn that focus on ourselves as well. In other words, in the eyes of the three zodiac signs mentioned, nothing is good, today.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 16. 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today has you waking up disappointed, and by the time you brush your teeth, you will have already found so many things that are wrong with the area between your bed and the bathroom. You are not only critical of your environment on this day, during Sun conjunct Saturn, you are ready to throw things out that still have value.

Today has you on the prowl to find that which is wrong, and your entire day will be spent in this search.

The more you seek trouble, the more you will find it, and it's almost as if you want it, as if it's what's keeping you alive and motivated.

While you are generally optimistic and helpful, today you are on a rampage of destruction; you don't want to help anyone, and the last person you want to have an easy go of the day is your own self. You may not know why, but Sun conjunct Saturn does.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When you mean business, you mean business, and today is one of those days where your sense of humor is non-existent. You will take everything seriously and most likely come off as a real blowhard. Do you care? Not a wink, and you never have.

With the Sun conjunct Saturn you will want to impress people with your chilly nature, as if to scare them into submission.

You have zero tolerance for anyone who contradicts you, and if someone should raise a question or dare to disagree with you, you will swiftly put them in their place — as if you are some kind of hanging judge who meets out punishment simply because you feel you have the power to do such things.

Saturn energy turns you into a real meany, today, and while that may feel rough, it's something you take to easily.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Inside, you are a warm and loving person, but there are times when you simply cannot show it for fear of becoming vulnerable to people. Today is not for vulnerability; today, during Sun conjunct Saturn, you will come to know a side to yourself that is anything but vulnerable.

On February 16, 2023, you will become a version of yourself that is almost...robotic. You have a mission and you will complete it.

You naturally sense that there are no others who can tackle chores and tasks as well as you can, so instead of simply doing those chores and tasks, you rob others of their chance to participate because you can. You are taking no chances today during this time of rough horoscopes at all; you will lead, you will accomplish, and you will sneer down your nose at anyone who thinks they can be helpful.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.