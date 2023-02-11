The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 12, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Sunday, February 12, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Today the Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and the Moon spends the next two days in Scorpio.

To find out what this means for your daily tarot horoscope, look for your zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

it's time to come out and have fun. You've spent plenty of time keeping to yourself, Aries. This tarot card urges you to go out with friends and socialize.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

Some battles are not yours to fight. You can't always play the role of a hero. When a person isn't interested in being saved, let them do their own work. It maybe better for them in the long run.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Not all prayers get answered. You may not understand why things happened they way that they did, but acceptance is the path to happiness and future hope.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Emotions can breakup the closest of friendships. Things that aren't easily resolved may require space and a bit of distance. The mind can think through the noise and come back around alter to negotiate.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Good news is coming to you, Leo. You'l hear something positive you did not expect to come your way. This one will be a real surprise and bring a smile to your face.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Confusion sets in when things are unclear. You have to go back to square one and sort through the facts. When someone is trying to push you to avoid your research or get the information you need, call it what it is — a red flag.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

A little bit of disorganization won't hurt you right now. Creativity is meant to be messy. You are showing signs of genius when you get into the artfulness of your work and allow things to flow.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Intuition is sometjmes hard to hear. You can feel numb inside when you're too tired and needing some rest. Choose self care and see how that does wonders for your inner voice.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Friends from the past may not have grown with you, and when you feel loyal to people who've been in your life for a long time, keep your relationship in perspective. There will be times when you need to do things your own way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Tradition isn't always what it is cracked up to be. You are ready for big changes. Rather than work for a company that is rigid or unable to change its mindset, start fishing your resume out to see what other company's want you to work for them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Money sometimes can go as easily as it came to you. Buying lottery tickets or hoping to gain some luck is a nice thought. But at the end to eh day, you're ready to do concert things to get your finances in order.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You feel a little bit trapped right now. You're too close to the problem and can't see that there is a n easy solution closer to you than you realize.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.