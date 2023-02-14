The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 15, 2023

Three zodiac signs are the luckiest when it comes to love on February 15, 2023, and what's interesting about today is that it's the day AFTER Valentine's Day.

Three luckiest zodiac signs in astrology are about to extend the Valentine merriment, and bring it into 'that thing called life,' as Prince would call it. We've got a lot going for ourselves today, thanks to a few helpful — and rare — cosmic forces, and it should be quite easy to recognize the goodness in both the transits and in the day itself.

With Sun sextile Moon, we've got the two planets working together to soothe any mental agitation and expand upon our emotional wellbeing.

We not only believe in our partners and in the love we have for them on this day; we believe in ourselves, and what we share today has the power to change our lives.

Togetherness is part of the plan and so is the exchanging of curious new ideas — the kind of thing a couple would enjoy sharing together.

Adding to our bliss is the Mercury sextile the planet of luck, Jupiter, which helps us to understand what we're feeling and why. Being that what we feel today is love, sweet love, we may begin to understand just how intense our feelings are, and as those thoughts reverberate within us, we will grow more and more confident in this love of ours. It's a good day to be alive, as they say.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on February 15, 2023:

1. Luckiest zodiac sign: Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If you wake up smiling, even giggling, it's because you are only now remembering what happened the night before, with your Valentine. Things are looking good for you, and you know it, which is why the smile on your face is broad and sincere.

Because we have the lovely and talented Sun sextile Moon in our midst, you will be feeling exceptionally coy today, ready to tease your partner and make them laugh you want to play.

Fortunately, you have a partner who can take a joke, and give one back. What's obvious about today is your degree of compatibility; you guys just get along well. You may even take time to laugh over old ex's, wondering what you ever saw in them. Everything that you do today is in good humor, and that will be beneficial for your partnership.

2. Luckiest zodiac sign: Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What stands out for you today is the relaxed vibe that surrounds you and your partner. It's as if you've both just climbed a mountain, and now that you've reached the summit, you're exhausted but filled with awe at what you see.

You and this person have come a long way, and during Sun sextile Moon, you'll notice that while the pace may be less frantic, you're still going strong, and you both see no reason to stop or change course.

Today's transit gives you the backbone to go further; because you are both so supportive of each other, you take that love and compassion into your heart and in turn, you come to love your own self. Because you are not being criticized or looked down upon, you can rise to your full potential, Cancer, and in love, that's saying a whole lot, and why you're one of the luckiest zodiac signs.

3. Luckiest zodiac sign: Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Sun sextile the Moon always hits you the right way, as it sparks your imagination and gears it towards love and romance. Fortunately for you, you have someone who is all too eager for your attentions, and you will be able to give them your entire being today, as you feel no need to hold back on them.

Sun sextile Moon ushers in a new era in your relationship; it's as if you've finally gotten past 'the hump,' meaning the doldrums of your partnership are over.

You knew you'd get past it all because you never stopped having faith in the person you love.

And should another 'dull' season come up for you, you'll work it out once again. Today makes you among the luckiest zodiac signs, and it gives you the solid knowledge that there is nothing that you and your partner can't figure out, if you do it together.

