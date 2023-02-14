The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Feelings Get Hurt Too Easily During Venus Conjunct Neptune On February 15, 2023

Three zodiac signs whose feelings get hurt too easily on February 15, 2023 get an unexpected reaction to something having to do with love.

Because of the transit Venus conjunct Neptune, these three zodiac signs will feel almost hyper emotional about love. there's an almost obscene sense of desperation that's going on today, and this kind of vulnerability will not do us any good.

We are looking at how our hearts can and will be broken, due to our own inability to process rejection. In other words, what happens today is something we take to heart, and it's one of the reasons why feelings get hurt so easily.

Venus conjunct Neptune ignites in us the desire to be innocent, to trust...to want to keep things simple and understandable. Sounds like a great plan to me, but we all know what this kind of vulnerability can bring about, and it's usually not too good.

Today will have many of us wondering 'what happened' as we recognize that what we are now feeling so very, very intensely is heartbreak. Aw, that just hurts!

But here's a heads up, zodiac signs: we may not be working with the facts, and our heartbreak may not be as bad as all that.

What Venus conjunct Neptune does, is that it's not only here to bring out our vulnerable side, it can over-exaggerate our feelings of hopelessness.

In other words, look twice before you cross the street and into heartbreak, because the heartache we feel we are running headlong into today? It may not be as traumatizing as we make it out to be. Think twice before letting this get the better of you, zodiac signs.

The three zodiac signs whose feelings get hurt too easily during Venus conjunct Neptune on February 15, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You might wonder 'why do my feelings get hurt so easily" and be unsure if what you are feeling is heartbreak, or simply anger, but you will vacillate between the two feelings all day long, on this day, February 15, 2023.

You know something's up; the person in your life that you trust the most seems to be playing some kind of dubious game with you, and you are not up for games today. What may start out as a harmless spat may end up turning into a full scale romantic war, and that, too, is not something you were prepared for.

The transit Venus conjunct Neptune is playing you, Aries, and you don't like it at all.

You don't know who to trust, and the person you've been in love with seems to have suddenly changed on you. What the heck? You will be distracted to the point of not being able to work by thoughts of this person, and your heart will not be able to tell if its broken, or just fumingly angry at them for putting you in this position.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are someone who, while not always being the easiest person to get along with, are one of the most loving signs of the Zodiac. You may be brash at times, but you've always chosen partners who can deal with you, which makes these people very valuable in your mind.

Anyone who can handle you has to be a champ, and what happens in turn is that you end up loving them to such a degree that you feel you can't live without them.

During Venus conjunct Neptune, you'll notice that this person, this beloved, this entrusted-with-your-heart romantic partner is not living up to their end of the bargain.

They were supposed to love you forever, so what's up with this new and weird attitude that they're giving you? You feel as though there's something deeper, something they haven't told you; you steady your heart as you anticipate that it's about to break.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

While you might not be devastated by today's events, you too have your feelings hurt too easily. You may feel a little heartbroken over what's about to happen, as Venus conjunct Neptune has the destruction of a friendship in store for you. You really resent when friends suddenly ghost you, and it's going to happen today.

As mentioned, it doesn't destroy you, but it does hurt, and it's the kind of heart break that comes with a unilateral and very unfair decision.

They did this to you without discussing things first, and so you never got to say your piece.

You feel frustrated under this transit, and this kind of feeling sits in your system for way too long. While it starts today, you'll be thinking about it for weeks, even months to come. You may wonder why so many of your friends just up and leave, without taking any responsibility for their own actions. But then again, you will never know, so it's best to start working on healing your heart, as soon as possible.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.