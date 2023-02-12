The 3 Zodiac Signs Love Being Single During The Moon Trine Venus On February 13, 2023

There's a good reason as to why so many people love being single rather than in a committed relationship, and that is because experience has taught them to follow their heart. If our hearts tell us to steer clear of certain people, we listen, because we can't help but think that those inner feelings are actually warning signs.

When we listen to our own intuition, we feel we can stand a chance because on some level, we know we're right.

And knowing one is right is the heart and soul of the transit called Moon trine Venus. This is all about intuition and listening to it. This transit brings out keen insight; we can't deny what's going on inside our hearts, and we won't, which is why, on Monday, February 13, we will stand up for ourselves when we say that we really do feel a lot better being single.

For those of us who relish the idea of being unattached, then this is the day to stick to those convictions.

During Moon trine Venus, certain zodiac signs get 'hits' of intuitive cognition; it might feel like a psychic flash, or even a 'gut' reaction. On this day, we will absolutely come to terms with who we are and what we want out of this life.

This laser sharp intuition tells us exactly what we need to know, and we will act on it. At present, there is no need to bring in another person; we can do this alone and we can love doing it alone. Let the world fall in love and get married; it's all good. But for certain folks, the single life is the tried and true life to be lived.

The three zodiac signs love being single during Moon trine Venus On February 13, 2023:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Experience has taught you well, and being the great student that you are, you've imbibed the lessons of the past. The biggest lesson, so far, in your entire life, is that it's better off for you to stay single. You've been down the path of romance and it is indeed splendid, but you've also seen what this kind of heady romance can do to your heart...it can break it.

You feel like love is a double-edged sword and you're not up for a sword fight today.

You've been single for a while, and the lifestyle is worth your while. You've taken all the jabs from friends who insist that you are single because you're shut down and closed off to love, and if they must insist, then let them. You are the only one who knows why you remain single by choice. Key word here: choice.



2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You choose to be single because you feel it helps with your mental health. You aren't into the drama or the heartbreak that you see all of your friends go through, and to the day, you wonder why anyone bothers. Love is fine, and falling in love is inevitable, but you've seen in other people that love seems to come with an invisible contract that promises pain, in one way or another, sooner or later.

Love creates attachment and that's exactly what you don't want.

During Moon trine Venus, all you can think about is the fun you have, living your life your way. You will never be the person who jumps in line and follows the direction of the flock. You are a unique and independent creature, Aquarius, and you alone know what's best for you, and that's what the single life brings you.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You could be in love or not, take it or leave it. You love being in love, and you've had tons of great experiences, but each love affair has left an impression on your heart, and so much of it is painful. You feel that life is already painful enough, and during Moon trine Venus, your insight tells you to keep doing things your way, and that compromise isn't necessary today.

But there's a main reason why you feel better being single and that's because you don't want to have to share.

You don't want to have to give something up in order to please someone else's sensibilities. You feel that being single allows you to make no demands of another person, because you know that if you ask, you may be rejected. You stay single because you don't want to have the hassle of getting to know another person 'that way.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.