The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 13, 2023

Which three zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love on February 13, 2023? Read on to find out.

It's the day before Valentine's Day and you can't help but wonder if your partner is going to come through for you. In fact, the way the transits are lined up today, most of the day will go to unnecessary worry.

So, if it's unnecessary, then why do we pour ourselves into this kind of overthinking, and nagging worry? We do it because we are experiencing todays transit, Moon trine Neptune, and while this transit is generally very positive, the positivity doesn't usually 'start' until later on in the day.

What's lucky about today is that as soon as we put it together that what we're worrying about is not only unnecessary but petty, too, we may just fall back and relax.

We know our partners well; some of them will jump for joy at the prospect of preparing for a fun night out with the Valentine, and other s already know that our partners will probably forget. Will we jump down their throats ahead of time, assuming they will forget and thus toss us into a state of anxiety?

Let's live for the day, zodiac signs. Certain zodiac signs will take this day for what it is: another great day to be in love. Others might see this day as a test: Do they love me?

And will they get me a thoughtful gift for Valentine's Day? The kicker for luck in love today is to let all of those thoughts go.

Thankfully, three zodiac signs will see that the best way to handle this day is with love, kindness and very little expectation.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on February 13, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Being worried about what your partner is up to is so a thing of the past, as you have stepped into a whole new realm with this person.

Trust is essential in your life, and during this day, February 13, you'll learn something about your partner that you did not already know.

This new knowledge will give you an entirely different spin on what you thought you knew about this person, and the info will definitely help your relationship grow. You didn't know you had THIS much in common, and when you discover what's up, today, you'll be thrilled.

With Moon trine Neptune on your side, your imagination will be sparked and so will your partner's and that can only lead to fun, excitement and the promise of a very fine life spent together, in peace.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are one of those people who pretend to not care about Valentine's Day, yet, in your heart, you are counting on your partner to come through with some kind of 'big surprise.' You might even spend all day thinking about it, as that is what Moon trine Neptune is about: overthinking, overly imagined scenarios and the kind of rumination that is both good and bad.

Because you feel that on some level, you know they are not going to come through for you, you might even get mad at them in advance.

Silly you, making such a big deal out of nothing.

Your partner is madly in love with, and if they have the presence of mind to 'get you something' then they will. But know this, a lot of people DO forget, and they don't need to be put in shackles for this; wait and see what happens. You are in a good place in your life; don't worry things into a state of panic.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You rarely think of yourself as lucky in love. Lucky in friendships, yes, but love? Well, you'd like for it to be that way, but your lack of trust in your fellow human tends to get in the way. That is, until today, during Moon trine Neptune, when your desire to break out of your self-imposed prison finally becomes reality.

You feel ready to love someone now. If you are a single Sagittarius, you'll want to get out there and start the machine up again.

If you can be the center of attention where all of your loyal and devoted friends are, then you most certainly can have a love life. Don't deprive yourself of this, Sagittarius. It's understandable to want to avoid getting into a love relationship with someone, but don't live your life in the cold. Get out there and have yourself some fun.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.