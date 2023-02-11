The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes For February 12 - 18, 2023

Whenever we see a rough weekly horoscope that promises doom and gloom, we have to know that everything must be taken with a grain of salt, as they say.

There are good times and bad in store for the week of February 12 - 18, 2023, and that's what makes up a life, or in this case — a week.

And while this week has its parameters set up for what is good and bad, the bad tends to stand out more. It's human nature to fixate on the negative; the greatness of the world may be all around us, but if one little thing goes wrong, that's all we need to crack open the gates of personal hell.

Transit-wise, we have a few 'slightly' detrimental events coming up. Between the February 13th and the 19th, we will see the likes of a Quarter Moon in Scorpio, the Moon sextile Pluto (always worth being aware of), Mercury opposite Lilith (get ready to fight for your way), Mercury square node (something's going to get in the way of our healing), and the final 'blow' known as Sun conjunct Saturn. So, Saturn, Pluto, Mercury and Lilith — YeeOUCH, this one's going to be weird.

Basically, what we can expect this week is a lot of thought that goes nowhere. We want results, but we're not willing to work on getting them. We want love, but we are too lazy to show up for it. We want success at work, and yet, on some level, we just don't care.

It's not a permanent feeling, in fact, it's based on weariness — and we all know that feeling.

But the most noticeable thing about this week that will feel 'rough' is that we don't know what we're doing. We start to speak, get bored halfway through and then we walk away. The key words this week are: avoid, deny, exclude and apathy.

The three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes for February 12 - 18, 2023:

1. Taurus

April 20 - May 20)

Why on earth is this week a rough week for you, especially considering that all you do is try to stay positive so that you can manifest greatness? Don't give up, Taurus, you're just being tested by the universe as it knows you're strong enough to make it through the roughest of times. There is NOBODY like you, and if duress is the name of the game this week, then bring it on, suckers; you are nobody's fool.

Now, if only you could get the rewards for being so strong and stoic, alas, this week has no reward in store for you. It's one of those "no good deed goes unpunished" kind of weeks for you, so know that whatever you do, no matter how great it is, you'll probably be demoted for it. Keep that happy-go-lucky attitude up, friend, as that is the only thing that's going to get you through this week in one piece.

2. Virgo

August 23 - September 22)

If you feel like you aren't being appreciated this week, Virgo, it's because you aren't. And while you know it, and it's always been this way in the workplace, the last place you expect to be disrespected is at home. The person you live with is causing trouble; it's not cute and you don't accept it.

The only real problem here is that the trouble they cause comes at your expense. While it's not personal, they will involve you somehow, and that is where you will stand up for yourself. You will do the right thing; you'll even help this person out and guide them to a better place, and that's where you will learn the awful truth: they don't care.

They just don't care. You can make the most delicious dinner, clean their house, do their laundry and they simply do not care. They're in their own world, and if you can deal with that, you'll be better off. Don't take it personally even if it is personal. It's their problem.

3. Capricorn

December 22 - January 19)

You are going to do something that you rarely, if ever do, this week, Capricorn, and that is...fail. And when you fail, you go one of two ways with your reaction; you either go into a fit of rage, or you pretend you don't care, and being that this week's transit promotes apathy, you'll be on the 'I don't care' side of the fence.

Your failing is no big deal, and to others, they will hardly even notice. But, because you are a stickler for success and perfection, the idea of not doing your thing to perfection makes you want to throw a fried egg against a wall, as if you're in some movie.

The idea of failing is so abhorrent to you that the only way you'll be able to deal with it is to deny it ever happened. The harder the stance you take, the more you will believe that you really did succeed. This week will make you a master of fooling yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.