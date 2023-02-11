The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, February 12, 2023

Today is your chance to let loose a bit, walk on the wild side, smile as you see your deepest desires become the plans you put in place, knowing without a doubt that you are exactly where you are meant to be.

Mercury shifted into Aquarius yesterday which is the zodiac sign that represents the rebel within.

The one that is not afraid to break the rules for the betterment of a dream that they might be the only ones to see.

It is an innovative sign, and the reason that there is so much talk about the Age of Aquarius; because it will be a revolution on all fronts.

But today, as Mercury is just starting to stretch its wings in this dynamic and freedom loving air sign, it receives a boost from the Scorpio Moon squaring off with Uranus in Taurus.

Aquarius is the ruling sign of Uranus, a planet that is known as the great awakener, the one to shake you free from what you thought you needed.

As Mercury and Uranus oppose one another, they have a common interest — to inspire you to see that stability does not mean restriction, that freedom does not mean a lack of support and that usually those that are the happiest are also those who are seen as crazy by others.

In a world where the opinions of others are taught to matter more than your own, it is no wonder that the hardest thing to do is simply to listen to your own self.

Not to the masses who think they know better, or those who are afraid that your freedom will jeopardize the illusion they have built for themselves.

Aquarius though does not so much care about all of that and neither does Uranus.

Mercury in Aquarius brings together lofty ideas with grand conversations.

It is a time to truly just speak on it, no matter how crazy it might seem.

And Uranus is slowly but surely breaking apart those concrete footings that have kept you from building your own skyscraper of dreams.

Showing you the difference between those who hang on out of fear and those who are truly inspired to build with you.

As the Scorpio Moon and Uranus in Taurus square off, you become a little more unpredictable, a little wilder and a whole lot more you do not care what anyone else thinks.

You can be seen as bizarre during this time or unpredictable, but it is all to help you understand and see that in embracing your own uniqueness you can tap into your inner wisdom that you otherwise would have ignored.

This is a chance to truly just cast off the idea that anyone else's opinions matter or that they know what is best for you.

Sink down deep in your own sanctuary of self, feeling into all the dreams, all the ideas and all that you may have once given up on, because the universe is here giving you a second chance.

No matter how crazy it might seem to others, you have always known what was meant for you.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Sunday, February 12, 2023:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It is your birthday season Aquarius, embrace your odd quirky and irrevocably unique self. There is nothing today that you need to do or try to prove to others. In fact, today really is all about you embracing your truth and if you need to speak it or set some boundaries then you should feel free to do so.

You have worked hard to have this level of self-certainty and confidence. To know who you are and to trust your inner intuition and self. Do not let anyone take that away from you, make you feel small or treat you how they feel you deserve.

If people in your life are not upgrading their way of seeing you, it is not your job to make your growth more comfortable for them. Instead, this is about you, this is about all that you have accomplished and for those that do not get it, they do not need to get time with you. And leave it at that.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Uranus is the great awakener, the planet that helps move the puzzle pieces around just enough so that you can live the life that you have only dreamed of. Today as it squares off with the Moon in your own sign, there may be some feelings that you need to deal with.

Uranus in Taurus will highlight themes within your romantic sector while the Moon in your own speaks to your emotional feelings about that part of your life. It may be a day to let your feelings catch up to you about changes that have recently occurred or about taking the steps to create one. You are always in your feelings, but sometimes you are also in your fears. Use today to also learn the difference between being in one or the other as it will make all the difference in this new chapter that you are creating.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus is currently on Taurus which means that you are feeling the effects of it more than normally, especially as it has become activated by the North Node within this same zodiac sign. Uranus represents changes while the North Node deals with the fate that you are moving into. One is not possible without the other.

Today though, with your career, romance and self-sectors activated by the astrological energy you need to look at the patterns that have been in place. There is an important lesson here between work and your personal or home life that you are being drawn to focus on more deeply today.

Whether it is finding a sense of balance or putting in a similar amount of energy and effort into both, the universe is guiding you to notice what is all around you so that you do not miss an opportunity for growth.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.