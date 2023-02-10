The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 11, 2023

Who's luckiest in love this Saturday? Mercury in Aquarius is our helping hand today making it a lucky day for love for three zodiac signs on February 11, 2023. We will be able to see it in action in our love lives. What's about to occur is that if there's something that we need to work out with our partners, we will not only be able to do so today, but we will do it fast. No loose ends left to be dealt with.

Today brings incredible success to couple who know who they are, and know what their relationship is worth to them. This is not the day where we meet our soulmates; this is more like the day we work with our already established soul partners to make the rest of our time together as blissful as possible.

February 11, 2023 brings us insight; we will use that insight to improve upon all of our relationships, not just the romantic ones.

This is a great day for including friends in our doings, and relations with family members are encouraged. But when it comes to love and romance, today is for the experienced, the committed; today is for the lovers of the world who know they aren't leaving this relationship. This one goes out to the power couples — you know who you are.

This day is not for the weak of heart, however; if speed is Mercury's beneficial trait, then we need to know that things are going to happen quickly today. That means changes are to take place, and they will happen ASAP. Some want this, and some are hesitant. The folks who want this kind of rapid change are the people who will be mentioned here today.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on February 11, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's easy enough for you to understand exactly what is needed in your love life, and honestly...it's not much. You're doing rather well, all things considered, and today feels like a lucky day where you are concerned. You may notice that you and your mate seem even 'more' compatible than usual, and that is because Mercury in Aquarius brings out something in us that is amicable and kindhearted.

But the real kicker here is that, whatever is to take place today, has to happen now. Fast. Mercury in Aquarius works rapidly so if you and your partner feel like it's time to talk about commitment or extending the family, it's going to become one of those 'strike while the iron is hot' things. You need to move fast on whatever it is that you two want to do together. The success of today lies in your ability to react promptly.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You're about to receive good news today, Scorpio, as Mercury in Aquarius moves fast and delivers all the you need. We're looking at how this transit can take you from feeling a bit 'down in the dumps' where your relationship is concerned, to hopeful and hungry for more. This isn't just a regular ol' day where things show improvement and make you feel content; this is the kind of day where what you do takes on a new dimension.

This means that you have the chance to take your relationship all the way, and that could mean marriage or taking the next step to living together. Your partner may not be the demonstrative type and you may be in need of some affection; today is the day you get the affection you've been craving from this person.

The good news is that your partner is willing to grow with you.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Here's a day you didn't see coming; expect to be doing something professional with your romantic partner today. Yes, you read that right. Today's transit, Mercury in Aquarius, is very good when it comes to bringing people together with one goal in mind: success.

What it's also good for is bringing romantic partners together for things other than romance. You will see in your partner something you never saw before, and not only that...they will get a chance to see you shine in your best light, on this very day, February 11, 2023. Together, you will come to know that your relationship doesn't rely solely on romance; there's more to it, and that excites you. You love the idea of working hard with your partner; it's as if it opens new doors for you to explore together. Nice!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.