The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, February 7, 2023

In an epic turn of the stars on February 7, 2023, asteroid Vesta joins in on the planetary party in Aries while Jupiter and the North Node activate an eclipse turning point.

Vesta is the asteroid that governs your own internal fire and how you infuse that into your life.

It’s truly helping you to reflect and embrace the home you live in and the home within your own self.

In Aries, Vesta is focused on its own home, and achieving and building what it needs to.

Sometimes ego can become a factor but more so it is about authenticity and courage; to end the chapter in which the decisions of your life were about or made by anyone else.

Vesta in Aries inspires you to think about what you need to feel most like yourself, what changes you need to make or even do in this life to feel like you are honoring your own self.

Outside of you, Vesta in Aries builds up a supreme amount of confidence and inner power that helps drive you forward toward blazing your own path ahead.

Making this even more unique is that Vesta joins Jupiter and Juno, which are already in the zodiac sign Aries.

In the coming weeks, Venus will also shift into Aries as the stellium perfects later in the month.

With so many planets congregating in Aries, it’s a zodiac sign that you are going to be beginning something important within your life.

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and because of that carries leadership energy.

It's also a time for bravery, to be less concerned about the implications of your decisions, and to trust in your passions to lead you forward.

But today there’s also a special union between Jupiter in Aries and the North Node in Taurus which will echo back to the Taurus Eclipse which occurred on November 8th, 2022.

Jupiter is all about expansion and luck while the North Node helps connect you to your fate ensuring that today will bring some important opportunities for you to take steps forward in your own life.

This isn’t just about accepting a new job or saying yes to a new love interest, instead, it involves you embracing more of your own truth and then unapologetically owning that when making decisions and choices for your own life.

Vesta helps ignite the fire for more within your soul and as the divine inspiration of Jupiter and the North Node descends, you will feel greater hope and excitement for the future.

The less you worry about what others think or how it will all play out, the better everything in life ends up being.

Learning that you cannot control anything, but your own choices or actions tends to always be part of that twist of fate because no matter how you might try to appease others, it will always be impossible to make everyone happy.

And this is precisely what this influx of Aries energy is all about because sometimes you just have to embrace your own light and what you want from life and let go of what anyone else might say or think.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Tuesday, February 7, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

February is going to be an especially important month for you as you start to honor your own dreams and wants for yourself again. It is normal to have to go through a period of forgetting.

Forgetting who you truly are, forgetting what lights you up, and even forgetting what you want. But at some point, something happens. An unknown, unexpected catalyst that lights up everything around you, and suddenly, you remember. You start to come back into your own space. You start to see things differently and most importantly you start to understand that you matter.

That you were never crazy but only surrounded by those who were never meant to understand you. This is what today brings to you, a chance to remember and with it, also a chance to change.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Aries is your polarizing sign, the one that represents all things romance. When there is planetary action within this zodiac sign it means that you will start to see developments within your own life. As asteroid Vesta moves into Aries today, there will be a focus on yourself and where you call home.

With so many planets shifting into Aries this month, it is highly likely that you are going to be focusing on a deeper level of commitment within your relationship or meeting someone that this will be possible.

Vesta represents home so moving in together or even just spending weekends with each other is something that becomes a very real possibility. This is the beginning of a love that truly honors and respects you for who you are, no self-sacrifice is needed.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The North Node in Taurus represents fated events that will take place within your romantic sector. Reflect on November 8th, 2022, and see what was going for you during that time, especially when it comes to love and your relationship. Although today does not host an eclipse, because Jupiter in Aries will be aligning with the North Node in Taurus, that eclipse point will be activated.

As so many planets begin to congregate within Aries, the health sector of your life is lit up. Not just in terms of physical health, but emotional and mental as well.

You can expect to see themes of healthier decisions and prospects within your romantic life with today’s shift. The wonderful thing is that this is not a one-time chance, but the beginning of not just following your heart but choosing what is best for it too.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.