The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, February 6, 2023

Yesterday brought the Full Moon in Leo and the cumulation of events and themes from last summer.

Today is a powerful day for realization and understanding. You can take what you have learned and put it into practice to make changes in your life.

Change can be overwhelming, especially at this moment, as it is likely that there is more than just one area that you are hoping to address.

However, today’s energy is about focusing on one thing at a time as the Sun in Aquarius urges you to look at things in your life in new and exciting ways.

Post Full Moon emotions could be high which means that taking some time to yourself to reflect and meditate on where you feel guided would be of benefit.

This is part of that step-by-step process, because in this phase of the waning Leo Moon before it slips into Virgo, it is important to sink into what came up for you.

Leo is a fire sign, one that implores boldness and courage in all things while also guiding you toward following your heart.

As the energy settles over your life, you can look back and reflect on what has come up for you since the New Moon in Leo on July 28th, 2022.

While lunar cycles move in six-month increments beginning with the intentions of the New Moon and leading to the manifestations of the Full Moon, the cycle from the Full to the New is important as well.

It is during this phase that you try out and practice what you had learned during the previous cycle.

The Full to New Moon lunar cycle begins with the light of truth illuminating everything within your life, helping you to see what you need to change and work on more fully.

Then it is these next six months that you take all that into account and practice not only what you preach but also what you have learned.

Full Moons always bring change and with the balance between Leo and Aquarius for most of today, that energy will remain high.

Before the Moon shifts into Virgo, helping, you to get more focused on that first step, the Leo Moon aligns with Saturn in Aquarius.

While the Sun in Aquarius inspires you to find an unconventional way forward, Saturn may bring the reminder of what you must take care of so that you can take that first step.

Any feelings of melancholy should be seen as an opportunity to use to your advantage so that you can make more of a plan for what comes next in your life.

Once that energy passes, then you should feel more focused as the Moon moves into Virgo.

You will be able to logically understand your emotions more deeply and take a more rational stand on determining what direction they are guiding you to take within your life.

While Virgo looks at everything like work, it is important to find joy within it as well because it is not just the results that should delight you but the process of creating what it is you love.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Monday, February 6, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon will still be within your zodiac sign today before shifting into Virgo giving you the added benefit of having greater time to reflect on what the recent lunar event brought up for your life. For you, this was your annual Full Moon and a time to really look at what action you are taking within your life and now is your chance to look at a full spectrum view of your life. You are heading into a phase of your life where you are going to be growing professionally, personally, and romantically.

A big part of this though is your being able to handle success and abundance on multiple levels. Use the energy today to get real about what Saturn has been teaching you so that you can also utilize that helpful Virgo energy and get started on making that plan for what comes next.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When the Moon is in your sign, you can understand your emotions deeper. The Moon always represents your emotional self, so when it is in your own sign you become more fixed on what it is that you want and need. This can be in contrast with the priority that you often placed on the feelings of others around you, or even the attempt to help or fix them. It is not that you cannot use your healing energy for good but only that you need to make sure to use it on yourself as well.

You cannot just use that detail-orientated planning skill to tackle any new beginning but to heal what you have been through so that you only invite in greater abundance into your life. With Venus in Pisces currently, there is a strong focus on your romantic relationships meaning not only is there healing to be had but at the center of it is honoring your feelings first.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Sun and Saturn are both in your zodiac sign today, and this brings about some interesting energy for you. The fire sign of Leo is your polarizing sign and the one that represents romantic relationships. As Saturn is moving through the last few degrees of your zodiac sign, it is inviting you to take a chance and see this lunar event as the expansion that you have been both hoping for and semi-afraid of.

At some point, you must release the fear that the future will be like the past. You must trust not necessarily in any external life event but in your own self. Use today’s shift from the Full Moon in Leo into Virgo energy to deepen your intimacy and connection so that you can bring transformation into your life and relationship. All you have ever wanted is to be offered to you.

