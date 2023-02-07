The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fling Becomes Exclusive During Venus Sextile Uranus On February 8, 2023

Three zodiac signs will have a fling become exclusive on February 8, 2023.

Astrologically speaking, we are in some kind of luck if you have been dating someone for a while and wonder whether or not things will become official.

Venus sextile Uranus is about to pull a stunt that will spin heads and change the course of love. What on earth could that be? We are talking about a fling moving in the direction of commitment and abiding love.

Well, let's keep in mind that this is a Uranus transit, and being that it's in a harmonious position with Venus, we're looking at how this planetary transit can do something very spontaneous and unexpected to our love lives — like bring us together, exclusively.

Oh sure, we all have it in the back of our minds that, if we're in a relationship, there must be a goal, and that is of course, some kind of...exclusivity.

We want our partners to be ours alone. The days of playing the field are over, and as wild and crazy as Uranus may make us, all of its madness eventually has us wanting to be loved, to be taken care of, and to walk this wild path with someone we love, by our side. Venus sextile Uranus allows us to see that not only is the party over, but that is a fine and dandy thing to be over, too.

While 'exclusivity' doesn't exactly ruin the party, it changes it, and that's the kind of change many zodiac signs here need. This is a shaky world and very little is guaranteed, so if our human desire puts us in the position of wanting security in our relationship, then we will do whatever it takes to fulfill that dream.

Exclusivity might not mean that the world is saved, but it most certainly makes us feel as if we are trying. It's good to feel the security that comes with choosing to date no one else. We deserve exclusivity in our relationships. Flings exist for a reason: to help us find the one we really love.

The three zodiac signs whose fling becomes exclusive during Venus sextile Uranus on February 8, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Becoming exclusive is probably the last thing you expected would ever happen, and yet, it seems the most natural next move. You've been slightly involved with this one person for a while, and in the beginning, it was understood between the two of you: this isn't serious.

Should something come of it, then good, but you aren't waiting around. Well, lo and behold, Venus sextile Uranus comes to town and sort of nudges the situation into one where suddenly it feels like the only thing to do is to get together on a commital basis. You successfully passed the 'trial' and now, it seems, that you are ready for level two: the commitment. Come to think of it, you weren't all that content to keep it a fling; seems like your inner wishes are coming true, Gemini.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Going from fling to exclusivity is part of your plan, and today you'll get to see how you've created a successful romance out of this. You knew what you were getting into with this person when you started out; you felt that they weren't into signing on for commitment, but you also knew they were more about saying it than doing it.

They just wanted to protect their emotions, which is why they didn't give you 'exclusive rights' to their love, but oh how things have changed, haven't they, Scorpio? Seems that during Venus sextile Uranus, you and your partner will see the way very clearly and that the path ahead of you is one you'll spend together, exclusively, and in love. You got what you wanted, and it's a good thing, Scorpio.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

While nailing a mate down isn't your specialty, you certainly aren't into flings and non-committal relationships. You don't show the world that you are desperate to find a mate and that is because you aren't, but you are also not into playing the field or bouncing from date to date. You want exclusivity in your love life, but you don't go out of your way to get it.

During Venus sextile Uranus, on February 8, 2023, you'll notice that something has changed. It seems that Uranus energy is playing a number on the person you happen to be in a relationship with, and that person has suddenly gotten it into their mind that they want you — forever. Well, that's a good thing because the feeling is mutual, and you want the same thing. You will seamlessly transfer into exclusivity from your original 'fling' state.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.