The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Heal From Heartache During The Moon In Virgo, February 6 - 8, 2023

If ever there were a transit that could help with the closure of a heartbreaking situation, it's the Moon in Virgo, and on this day, February 6, 2023, we shall see its powers in full bloom.

Today is the day that many of us get to experience that long overdue experience of finally being DONE with someone and the baggage that comes along with them. Yes, it's heartbreaking, but yes, it needs to be over with, and for certain signs of the Zodiac, today is that day.

With our Moon in Virgo, we want to wrap things up. Virgo is a very precise sign; it bothers with details. Virgo's influence helps us make sense of our lives, and in doing so, we often end up knowing that what is sensible is also what makes us feel better.

As things are, we can't feel better about anything if we are still emotionally invested in an old love story. It's time to give it up, to let it go, and while only yesterday might have felt impossible, today is a whole other story. Today we will get the chance to shut the book on an old love story.

The Moon in Virgo also lets us see how foolish we've been and how we've taken way too long to get to this place, but the good part is that we won't be berating ourselves during its course. We will recognize that we've wasted time, and we will know that what is done is done and that, it's time to move on. Water under the bridge, as they say. There is no further reason to 'celebrate' this heartache, and as of today, we will no longer hold the torch.

The three zodiac signs who heal from heartache during the Moon in Virgo, February 6 - 8, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You weren't expecting to actually feel closure when it hits, but it hits and you definitely know that it's real. What this means is that, if you've suffered over the last year or so over one of your exes, then you started to identify with the pain caused. You begin to lose yourself in the heartache, making other people in your life associate you with loss, tears, fears, and the like.

You are so NOT that pitiful person, and yet, you've let heartache rule your world for what feels like an eternity. During the Moon in Virgo, there will be no reason to keep it going, and you will feel this in your bones, Aries. You will know that you feel lighter, and easier if something has been lifted and what do you know — it's your heartache and pain. Seems you don't have to carry this around for a lifetime, after all, Aries.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've been on a positive energy kick for a long time, and so much of it has to do with the fact that you really do NOT want to feel pain, and the last thing on earth that you want to do is hold on to the pain that's been left by one particular ex of yours. You don't even like this person anymore, and you kind of regret how you keep on silently checking in with them, just to see what they are up to.

Today, during the Moon in Virgo, you will see no point in this, and it will hit you like a ton of bricks. You will ask yourself why you stay so rooted in the past, especially when your present life is pretty dang decent...still in all, you have been majorly attached to the heartache that came along with this one ex, and on this day, February 6, you will be more than happy to finally let it go. Buh-bye heartache, don't need you anymore.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

While you aren't totally conscious of it, you DO happen to pick up on transits like the Moon in Virgo, and on this day, you'll not only pick up on it, you'll experience what it's good for: mending a broken heart. It's not that it mends it as much as it takes your brain and lets you see how unnecessary some of the pain you carry around is. You are no longer getting anything out of this heartache.

In the past, if you got anything out of it, it was the idea that venting felt good, but you are way past the venting stage. You are now in healing mode, and once the true healing starts taking place, you'll feel your heart become whole again. You have always given way too much to the people who have hurt you or let you down. Today you call 'enough is enough' and it works.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.