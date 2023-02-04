The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships, February 6 - 12, 2023

Starting February 6 - 12, 2023, Mercury shifts into Aquarius alongside Vesta in Aries, causing four zodiac signs to fall out of love and end their relationships.

This week, you will have a chance to reach a deeper level of acceptance than you already know of, even though things are likely to change.

In relationships, it is often thought that the truth is revealed or discovered, and then the connection ends.

However, this is different.

In terms of love and romance, it is hard to rationalize that the same person who says they love you is also the one that is hurting you or even is simply acting like they do not genuinely care about you.

It is finding the space for learning and understanding that two truths can coexist instead of trying to make just one.

Someone can love you but also betray you, and you can love someone but still know that you are meant to move on.

Acceptance is what makes all the difference this week.

The understanding and knowing that this is a relationship you can no longer be in, no matter how different you wish it were, and that the ending will appear as you do.

Four zodiac signs will fall out of love and end their relationships the week of February 6 – 12, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Asteroid Vesta joins Jupiter and Juno in your zodiac sign this week, amplifying the reflection and desires of your inner self. You are meant to be going through a period of expansion in your life, but you need to clear out space within it first. There is a relationship within your life taking you further away from the growth you hope to achieve and that authentic you.

It is one that many lessons were involved with and that you had to first learn before being able to see things. You might still be learning them, but it does not mean that it is not time to say what it is that you already know.

As you get closer to the Aries stellium on February 22nd, you will feel stronger, clearer, and more confident in expressing yourself and your needs.

Often you balance the line between being overly impulsive and a procrastinator as you try to overcorrect. The difference between being directed and impulsive is the plan that you have in place. A plan justifies even what may seem like a rash or sudden decision.

Even if you have not yet been aware of it, you have been planning and thinking about what life would be like if it took a different path. This is the week to start trusting your inner self and letting yourself move into more of an action phase.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Mercury is the planet that rules the mind and communication. Depending on Mercury's zodiac sign changes how you think about things and even how you communicate.

This week Mercury shifts into the zodiac sign of Aquarius, which governs secrets, the subconscious and even those feelings or truths you avoid. You are a water zodiac sign, a zodiac sign that is overly sensitive, easily hurt, and that often prefers to wear rose-colored glasses than see the truth around you. But during this phase of Mercury in Aquarius, you will need to talk about everything.

With Mercury in the part of your life that you tend to avoid or even that governs the secrets others keep from you, it is a time for what occurred within the shadows to become known.

You will know the truth about your relationship and your partner during this time. What once seemed like it was uncertain or could be seen in a gray area now will be so blatantly obvious that you must address it. This relationship ended in December 2022.

During this time, you have been reflecting on what truth you believe and even what to do with it once you feel certain. It is never easy to end a relationship, but if it does because the truth has been hidden from you, it is ultimately something to be grateful for.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Jupiter, Juno, and Vesta move into Aries this week, lighting up your career sector. While this means phenomenal things for your career and work, it does not hold the same promise for your love life.

You have developed a new sense of self in all the changes you have been moving through in the past few months. Not only are you practicing boundaries and putting your needs first, but you are also allowing yourself to focus on success in a new and unique way.

A big part of your path right now is to focus on what you want for your professional purpose. You may only focus on something other than this because you must spend more time on family or home matters. But it may also be that somehow you did not feel you had a right to have any aspirations of your own or to desire financial success.

But all that has changed now, and you are looking for greater balance within yourself. This means that how you show up as a partner is also changing. Some relationships will be able to grow right along with you, but others will not. Make sure this week that you continue to choose yourself and congratulate yourself on putting your dreams first for once.

4. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Venus is currently in Pisces, bringing other opportunities to help improve your love life. However, this week Venus in Pisces creates a karmic energy with Uranus in Taurus, which will help clear away what is only holding you back in life. As a sign that holds such healing gifts, you often will stay within connections and relationships long after you have already seen the truth.

You believe you can help and heal everyone, especially those you love. If only you loved them more, they might learn to love themselves. But this is different from how things go, and no amount of work can help you can end up helping someone or even fixing them altogether. You have a brilliant new path opening ahead of you. Still, to take full advantage of it, you also need space for what is coming in.

Be mindful of the lover that takes more than they give that does not follow through on promises or even words, and of the relationship in which it feels you are more in love with fixing them than being able to be and enjoy your time together.

There is nothing right now that can hide the truth from you, not just about the other person, but you cannot keep pretending you do not see it. Venus in Pisces brings all romantic themes to the surface, and with Uranus now direct since August, it means that change is finally here, and you are ready for it this time.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.