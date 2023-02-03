The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, February 4, 2023

Under the impending Full Moon in Leo energy, today, turn courageous, dedicated, and on fire to pursue your passion and heart.

Lunar events are always tied together, so while the New Moon in Aquarius was just a few weeks ago, this Full Moon echoes back to the New Moon in Leo on July 28th, 2022.

Since then, a great deal has changed, not just within your life but astrologically.

Mars has experienced its divine retrograde, as did Mercury, and now all planets are directly giving you the fresh insight and growth you were still learning to embody last summer.

When you understand the process more deeply, you can change how you react or make important decisions in your life.

The Full Moon in Leo is exactly tomorrow; however, as the Moon shifts into this passionate fire sign and Uranus, Mars, and Venus all move into position, the energy will continue to build throughout the day.

This is an important Full Moon for so many reasons.

Being the first one now that all planets are direct means you can take what comes up and do something about it.

There is no more sitting on the sidelines of your life or feeling like you must reflect on everything so painstakingly before making a change; it is time to take what arises and commit yourself to do things differently.

The Full Moon in Leo brings greater awareness to what you are not acting on within your life, whether it is tied to your emotions or just something you want.

Under Leo’s energy, you will be drawn to harness the inner courage necessary to start living your life for yourself instead of caring what anyone might say.

If your decisions are centered around trying to avoid the opinions or thoughts of others, then you are not embracing your truth or living for yourself.

In a year, that is all about taking the healing you have done and implementing it into your life; this is a big step.

It does not have to scream but instead can be done in silence.

Confidence does not have to be loud; it only must be believed, which is exactly what this Full Moon in Leo is about.

Venus and Mars, the celestial lovers, square off against each other today and tomorrow, bringing an element of romance to this lunar event.

Venus rules love and relationships, while Mars governs passion and intimacy.

When these two meet, it brings up themes within your love life or relationship that you must deal with to move forward.

With the Full Moon in Leo occurring around this time, there is a strong dose of courage that you will need to tap into to make it happen, and alongside Uranus’s influence means that dramatic changes are on the table as a possibility.

Tomorrow may bring more of a fruition point, but today begins to set the stage, to wake you up from your complacency and to make sure that, especially when it comes to your romantic life, you are making your decisions for you and no one else.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Saturday, February 4, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Full Moon in your zodiac sign is a bright spot for you this month, as it will help propel you forward in all the ways you need. Venus in Pisces activates themes of transformation and intimacy, while Mars in Gemini influences your social circle and who you surround yourself with.

Uranus, currently in Taurus, is moving things in a new direction when it comes to your career, and then there is the Moon within the part of your life that is all about what you need and want.

There may be a situation where to get the intimacy you are craving, you may need to break away from those who do not understand your choices. There may also be a professional move that could allow more love. It is time to stop playing small and take those big steps.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Leo Full Moon hits you right within your romantic relationship sector in the most divine ways. This Full Moon can transform your relationship with a deeper commitment, making plans to move in or even a proposal.

Venus in Pisces emphasizes themes around value, while Mars in Gemini is triggering changes within the part of your life that rules marriage, joy, and children.

At the same time, Uranus is bringing positive changes to your home environment and committed relationship in Taurus. Do not be afraid to go all in; you are not the same person you were, and it is safe to trust not just love again but, more importantly, that you will never lose yourself again. The love you want is finally here; make sure to receive it with your arms wide open.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This is an interesting lunar event for you, Sagittarius, as with Mars being involved, it is the continuation of a storyline that began last August 2022. Leo is a fire sign that rules passion and follows your heart, precisely what you need to allow yourself to do right now. Mars has been in Gemini since last summer, which means you have been stalled in making decisions and knowing how to turn in your romantic relationship.

There were choices to be made, and you are either already making them or preparing yourself. Today’s Full Moon gives you a lucky opportunity to take that step into the future you have been dreaming of.

With Venus in Pisces activating your home environment, the Leo Full Moon bringing luck, Mars in Gemini unveiling another turn in your romantic journey and Uranus guiding you towards making healthier decisions, this lunar event is truly one that could have profound results. And the best part is, it is not over yet, but just the beginning of an incredible year.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.