The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Karmic Relationship Ends During The Full Moon In Leo On February 5, 2023

Everything comes and goes in its own time, including the relationships we've built, and sometimes we know these connections have to end.

It's as if they come with a timer on them or an expiration date, and while the relationship itself may not necessarily be ruined, destroyed or even tainted, we know when a thing must end. Today, during the Full Moon in Leo, on February 5, 2023, things will end on their own accord.

Karmic relationships are the bonds we make during certain times; these friendships, romances and the like are here to educate us. Life comes with lessons; most teachers are our friends, family and lovers. And as it goes with all good things, they must end. There is no tragedy here today; there is only the realistic knowledge that this one connection has come to its conclusion. Life goes on, and so do we, despite the endings we all live through daily.

If our karmic relationship is romantic, it will go down in our personal history as meaningful and complete. Same with friendships and relations with family members. We've all learned that not every person is meant to last forever.

And during the Full Moon in Leo, we will feel mentally and physically strong enough to let something go...because it's time, and we know it. We know it, we honor it, and we act accordingly. One karma leads to another, and now...we are free.

The three zodiac signs whose karmic relationship ends during the Full Moon in Leo on February 5, 2023:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You don't need much in the way of a strong transit to help you along, and today, during the Full Moon in Leo, you'll find that all of your energy will release someone in your life. You could sit around and judge them for days, but that will not do anything more than frustrate you.

You have been friends with this person...perhaps for your entire life. They've played a major role in your life, and you, in theirs. There is no doubt that the two of you have made an indelible impression on each other's karmic soul, but you both recognize that what was once good is no longer that.

While things haven't gone all the way downhill, irreconcilable differences need to be addressed, and on this day, you will address them alone, as you know this friendship has just seen its last day.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You will accept the idea that there's a friend with whom you can no longer be in a relationship. While this hurts you, you know what must be done, as it is not a unilateral decision that's going on here; both of you have acknowledged that the friendship has seen its final days and that, during the Full Moon in Leo, you now have the guts and the courage to let them go.

You may feel guilt over being a 'bad friend,' and they may feel contrite over suggesting that you both go your separate ways, but in the end, the truth of this friendship is that it is not 'eternal.' You gave each other what you could during the long and happy connection you shared, but everything ends, and so shall this karmic relationship. It's OK. This is life...it happens.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This Full Moon in Leo may do more than work your nerves; it may be the key ingredient to letting go of a friend. Nobody wakes up in the morning and says, "Yay! Today is the day I end a friendship, can't wait!" Alas, friendships end and some are steeped in years and years of great memories. Why do we end friendships like this if they are meaningful and good? Because they change.

Friendships are uplifting and soulful...but like everything else on earth, they change, and sometimes those changes are the kind that would be better off without involving another person...like yourself.

You have changed, and so has your karmic buddy, and transits like the Full Moon in Leo will act as an agent of momentum; today is the day it becomes clear to both of you that this karmic relationship has seen its last day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.