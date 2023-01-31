The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For February 1, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Wednesday, February 1, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

The Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

The Moon leaves Gemini to enter Cancer this afternoon. Cancer rules the home, family, and relationships with the elderly.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, February 01, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to settle in and get comfy over the next few days. Tend to your home and get things in order. You've socialized more over the last few days, but now it's time to look within.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Be observant. Today's Moon invites you to use your powers of perception to your advantage. Pay attention to the little things, and during important meeting make mental notes about what it is you need to follow up on including clarifying questions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Don't rush into something without thinking it over first. Your optimistic nature can pull you in a million directions with overcommitment and promises. Be sure that what you say yes to is what it is you truly want.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Do something good for yourself. The Moon enters your sign tomorrow for the next few days, igniting a desire to live authentically.

This year's retrograde season made it difficult to start the year off the way you wanted to, but today allows you to hit the reset button and make a fresh start in February.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leave the past behind. Memories may be dear to your heart, but clinging to the what used to be can prevent you from experiencing the beauty of what you can have in the future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Old friends are often the best friends to have. Childhood friendships may not always remain close, but they often provide you a glimpse of how far it is you've come.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Trust your instincts. There's a little voice inside of you today to help you feel confident about your choices. When it's time to pivot. your inner voice will guide the way. So, be willing to listen intently.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Curl up with a good book before the day is through. You deserve a little bit of leisure time. When evening comes, release the tension and get lost in a romantic novel or a fantasy fiction that is also available on film to watch later.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Give generously to the people closest to you. Sometimes giving to charity feels more appropriate, but today, kindness you extend to relatives is received with open arms and heart.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A potential partnership may need some attention. Right now, things may not be working in the best way possible. When you sense that a problem has taken root, be willing to address the matter from a position of healing and a desire to grow.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Things work out according to their timeline and intent. It is hard to keep something you've manipulated to get. It's much better to do the work necessary and let the results speak for themselves.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There's always room in the world for romance. Today, making a date night brings romance into your life. You can wait for a special occasion or make time for what you want now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.