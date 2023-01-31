The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 1, 2023

Something interesting is about to happen today, and while it may not be expected, it will be beneficial. What we're looking at today is how our residing transit of the day, Moon trine Saturn, can make serious people out of us.

This transit works on the part of us that knows we have to 'get real' about our love lives, as it will present to us what only looks like opportunity; today, on this first day of February 2023, we will commit, honor, and 'get real' about the relationship we are presently in.

Sometimes we hold on the childish behavior simply because we do not want childhood to end; we want to be young, sexy things forever, and sometimes, the idea of settling down or signing on for a very real person, romantic commitment seems like too much 'adulting' for our youthful tastes.

That is until we realize that, at some point, we do have to grow up. That doesn't mean we have to become living corpses, but it does mean that it might be time to take all of the stages of our lives more seriously.

Moon trine Saturn is the transit that lets us know that we can't stay children forever, and while that's a no-brainer for most of us, the idea of 'growing up and taking responsibility' may still be hard for some.

This may be the most beneficial aspect for those of us — especially for three zodiac signs — who need to take that leap of faith and dive into that great unknown. Love is not as scary as you'd think, but you'd have to commit to knowing. Let's do this.

The three zodiac signs the luckiest in love on February 1, 2023

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You already have to have it in you to imbibe the desire to get serious with your person, but it seems you are finally ready. During Moon trine Saturn, you'll feel as though you've toppled to 'the other side,' meaning, if something was needed for you to feel good about settling down with the person you're with, this is the day you see it.

Your perception shifts today, and when it does, you'll feel the need to change something drastically but calculatedly. This transit isn't about being impulsive and tying the knot on a whim; today's cosmic push is all about figuring out what's best for you and your partner and then actually doing it.

No more excuses, no more pushing things off for a 'better day' to come. Today is that better day, and if you listen to your heart, you'll end up in a much better place.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You knew this day would come. Happily, you are ready for it. 'This day' refers to when you and your partner would have 'the conversation' that leads to a major decision in your relationship.

Because you are keen on learning the lesson by Moon trine Saturn, you feel that you are finally in the right place at the right time — with the right person and with all of that variable in place; how could you go wrong? Virgo, you can't.

And you won't. We all want to stay young forever, but life demands a certain kind of flow, and if we don't flow with the demand of real life, we end up being stuck in the past...and we lose out if we stay there. You have taken this lesson, and you are now ready. You have a partner completely on board with commitment and the 'works.' It shall become one if you see this as a good thing.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This first day of February allows you to see the rest of the year as something you need to plan for. Basically, because it's no longer January, you feel the pressure, and you know that there are looming decisions to be made and that you're the only one who can make them.

You might feel pressured to commit to the person you are in a romantic relationship with, and you may WANT to do just that, as Moon trine Saturn can be very inspiring in this way.

This transit will help you see the good in. your partner, but not just that; it will help you understand if this person can make for a life partner, which means commitment, loyalty and devotion.

It may be time to take that leap, Sagittarius. It's now or never, and if you press your ear to the cosmos, you'll hear moon trine Saturn telling you to get on it NOW.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.