The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Forgive Their Enemies During The Moon In Cancer, February 1 - 3, 2023

Whenever we have our Moon in Cancer, we know that it will be an emotional rollercoaster of a day for some of us, especially certain zodiac signs.

And that is more than likely how February 1 is going to hit us. We can expect to be very in touch with our feelings today, and if we are smart, we can find a way to release the more painful emotions.

That's what the Moon in Cancer gifts us: the concept of letting go, and what better way to let go than by forgiving the person who hurt us?

The Cancer Moon will definitely bring about the onset of an overly emotional response. Still, that response will tap into the part of our brains that crave healing...after this day is finished, we will no longer be interested in holding on to old grudges.

During Cancer Moon, we are sensitive, but that sensitivity wants relief; we cannot keep the pain up any longer, and thankfully we realize the way out, and it is through forgiveness.

We forgive to live. It's that simple. We forgive our enemies for letting ourselves know that it is now safe to move forward. We forgive our enemies because we realize that life is way too short to live in such negativity, and the biggest realization of them all is that we are the ones who keep us imprisoned in our dark world of resentment and grudge-holding.

Today is a good day, zodiac signs because today is the day many of us give up the ghost. We release our pain through forgiveness, and in doing so, we set our hearts free.

The three zodiac signs who forgive their enemies during the Moon in Cancer on February 1, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

As a Cancer during the Cancer Moon, you will no doubt be besieged by heavy emotions, and all of them will lead back to one person and one very particular problem with this person, which is that you cannot forgive them.

You've been down this road before, Cancer, and it's starting to feel like you hold on to this grudge because it gives you an identity. The only problem is, now your identity is that of the lonely, obsessed victim, and you have started to forget that you are anything other than that.

Today brings that wake-up call as you realize that life is too short to live completely in someone else's shadow. It would be best to rid yourself of their memory and everything about them that takes you down to their level. Be brave, Cancer, and allow yourself the freedom you deserve. Forgive to live.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today feels like the day you will forgive your enemies. Why now? Because you've realized this is going nowhere, this 'hanging on to resentment' thing. You will forgive whoever has vexed you and do it to clear space for yourself, which is a legitimate reason.

Today, during the Cancer Moon, you will have a revelation; you no longer care enough about the person you've made into the representative of all your emotional pain. Yes, they did a bad thing, but that was then, and you aren't living 'back then' anymore.

You want to move on, and the only way you can do so is by forgiving the person who did you wrong. And you will do it easily because you see this as a logical next step. By the day's end, you'll be thinking, "Why didn't I do this before?"

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Because you wish to be a 'new you' you know that if you are to start afresh and work on yourself and your happiness, then you have to make an effort to root out all the bad energy, and you know very well what creates 'bad energy' in your life, Pisces.

It's this attachment you have to someone from your past; it's senseless and irrelevant by now, but you've held tightly to your grudge and bad feeling for so long that it's become who you are, your lifestyle. You recognize that this is insane and that carrying a grudge such as the one you've been balancing for this entire time is something you no longer feel the passion for doing.

You supported your grudge with passionate, hard feelings; now, it just looks like a waste of time. It seems that you've forgiven this person already, and now, you're just walking into the time slot that makes it feel real. Interesting!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.