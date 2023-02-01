The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On February 2, 2023

While this day may provide a couple of 'necessary' challenges, we should weather the storm fairly well. What we're looking at is how our transit of the day, the Moon square Jupiter, can give both hope and fear at the same time.

For three zodiac signs, today may be a day with dreaded conflict or a confrontation that puts us on the spot; we will have to answer.

But here's the thing — this day will end, and with it will go all the troubles that might arise. The roughness of this day is limited to Moon square Jupiter's position in the sky...and it won't last long. Phew!

Jupiter generally brings great things, but the greatness that comes with this planet in transit relies upon external factors. Today, those factors place Jupiter in the position of being a little too 'bossy' for us mere humans.

If we are destined to fall into the Moon square Jupiter vortex, we will feel discomfort and apprehension. Today may scratch the surface of our paranoia, but it won't let us fall into the abyss.

As a general example, what can be caused by Moon square Jupiter's presence is a need to back out of a thoroughly safe situation, or something along the lines of...us, walking away at the wrong point.

We may have been involved in making some great projects, but today is the day we suddenly feel sketchy about being a part of it, and we may bolt at the last moment.

Today is for walking away at the wrong time and leaving others to hang. We don't realize we're doing it, but our actions today will put others out.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 2, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are always of the mindset that says, "go big or go home," and that's what you will do today, and you instantly regret it.

The way this transit, the Moon square Jupiter, hits you through regret is humbling, and it's more than you wanted, but today's going to present you with an opportunity to learn something the hard way.

The good part is that you needed to learn this particular lesson, which more than likely revolves around 'good timing' itself.

This means that because you are mighty but impulsive, you will say something oh-so-wrong today, and your words will return to haunt you. Jupiter comes with 'reverberations.'

Its expansive nature can make today's actions 'ring' for a long time. If you can watch what you say today, Aries, you won't have to pay the price later.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What you might be looking at today, Sagittarius is a great effort made on your part that is made in haste and doomed to collapse simply because one detail was left out. Today comes with speedy moves and impatience that ends up ruining things.

You feel you are 'ready' with...whatever it is that you must present today.

What's going on is that you've grown bored of whatever you're involved with, and you want to get it going already. Get it out of your way.

Unfortunately, during the Moon square Jupiter, you'll learn that there are no shortcuts here and that even if you've worked your fingers to the bone, you may still have to use the bone left to get this thing done.

In other words, you must take the important points to get to the top today, Sagittarius. Do the work, don't complain, and get success.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It would be best if you were careful today not to say something that will end up in your toting around a load of guilt afterward. You are under pressure these days; you are either taking care of someone else or somehow obligated to someone and resent it.

In a moment of anger and frustration, you will blow up at this person, and the feeling you will take in will be much worse than what you've just said.

In other words, you're going to treat someone you care about badly today, not intentionally, but you're also not going to prevent it from happening.

During the Moon square Jupiter, nothing stays small...not even your guilt complex. So, do yourself a favor and don't make yourself feel bad by making somebody else feel bad. It's going to fail to work in your favor.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.