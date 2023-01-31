The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Reject Love During Moon Trine Saturn On January 31, 2023

By the time we get around to doing something like rejecting love, we can also know that we must have good reasons for doing so. Love is this precious thing; it's not only that, it's a goal for many.

We live to find love, partner with someone, and hopefully spend as many days with that person in the constant pursuit of love and all that it brings. So, what would make someone reject love? Love, of all things?

We reject love because we don't trust it. Whatever experiences have led us to this point, it doesn't matter: if we reject love, we have our reasons, and we don't need or want to change. We reject love because our self-love has come forth to demand this kind of space.

We reject love because love has caused us too much pain to accept it readily. We know, therefore, we reject, and we will stand by our decision during Moon trine Saturn, which looms high in our cosmic sky on this day, January 31, 2023.

This transit, Moon trine Saturn, is known for its odd empowerment brand. We will feel strongly about our personal feelings on love and romance today, and it won't matter if all the loving people come out to tell us about what we're missing by rejecting love...it's just noise—opinion, noise and lack of experience.

Not to mention, they are not YOU. And YOU are one of the three zodiac signs most susceptible to the strange machinations of Moon trine Saturn.

The three zodiac signs who reject love during Moon trine Saturn on January 31, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You don't like to think of it as 'rejecting love,' but the truth is, you are rather self-protective, and by the way things look, it doesn't seem to be relaxing any time too soon. Because you've seen a lot of heartbreak, removing yourself from the love game is best until you feel secure or fully healed from your last stint at love and romance.

During the Moon trine Saturn, you won't be in the mood for more pain, as you feel saturated. Pain and heartache have done enough damage that, at this point in your life, you'd like to have control over that aspect at least. You will love again if you choose, but your heart tells you to stand down, so if love comes a-knockin', you will not answer that call.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What's interesting about your life, and love in particular, is that nobody seems to be listening to you when you speak about what you want out of a relationship. It's as if any romantic partner sticks around to let you know what they want, and then, when it's your turn, they vacate the premises mentally. You feel that the best thing to do, in this case, is to remove yourself from the love interest game.

If you could have several partners, all of whom understand your desire for free-spirited romance, then you'd be all over that, but everyone's got an agenda, and none of their 'talk points' are anything you want.

You don't want to be someone's life mate, nor do you wish to 'walk into the sunset' with some great love; you want things your way, and if you can't have them, you might as well reject love. Maybe another day for all that.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today, you will feel very adamant about self-protection and self-care during moon trine Saturn. This year has taken you from one place and plunked you into another, and you are determined to do your best in your new situation.

You want to be healthy, fit and mentally well-balanced, and right now, you don't see romance as part of that equation. For you to be happy right now, you are more content with concentrating on your own life than on the lives of others, especially someone you'd have to tend to, like a romantic partner.

You will reject love today, but not because you have a problem with love, per se...it's more along the lines of knowing that, at this point in your life, on this day, you feel stronger about taking care of yourself than you do about taking care of others.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.