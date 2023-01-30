The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out of Love & End Relationships, February 2023

The month of February is usually when we celebrate love because of Valentine’s Day, but focusing on self-love may be more important this year.

The major themes of February began at the end of January and will continue.

This puts some of the most dominating energy together as planets within Aries, Pisces and Aquarius join as the most unlikely of teammates.

But the stars have a lesson within them, that even those opposites can exist; these planets are working together this month to bring greater freedom, truth and even love into your life.

Can your relationship say the same?

The main event in the weeks ahead is a stellium in Aries that will peak on the 22nd and 23rd of the month.

A stellium is when five or more planets congregate within one zodiac sign. Around this time, Jupiter, Juno, Vesta, Venus, and the Moon will all be in Aries, bringing remarkably interesting energy.

Aries is not a romantic sign. It starts things well, has leadership capabilities, and will stand up for itself at all costs, but it needs to learn how to love.

Instead, it is more prone to fight, which may be exactly what you need to do in the month ahead, but instead of fighting for love, some zodiac signs will need to fight for themselves.

February teaches us an important lesson: Don't ignore your desires, wants, needs, or dreams to make a relationship work.

Whether it is an existing or new relationship, your partner should only ever encourage you to reach for the stars and never make you doubt if you can.

February may not be the month that you were hoping for, it does not bring the bliss of ignorance, but it will give you a chance to stand up for yourself and assert yourself and the relationship and life you know you are destined to live.

Four zodiac signs who fall out of love & end relationships, February 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The month ahead is one that is set to be quite expensive and even explosive. Over the past couple of months, Jupiter, the planet of expansion and abundance, has moved into your sign along with asteroid Juno which governs marriages and contracts.

This month, Venus, the planet of love and Vesta, ruler of your internal light, congregate here as well. Towards the end of the month, around February 22nd and 23rd, the Moon will also be in your zodiac sign, creating a stellium in Aries.

A stellium is a collection of five or more planets within a sign, creating a powerhouse of energy. These planets within your zodiac sign mean your sense of self and individuality will be heightened.

This is a positive thing because it means you are moving more towards living a life based on your truth. But it does not mean that it is going to be easy. You tend to have more frustration and even anger when you feel that you are being repressed or controlled.

This month with several planets in your zodiac sign all helping you to live a life that is more authentic for yourself, you may have a shorter fuse that will finally have you throw your hands up and walk away for good. You can only try to fix something for so long until you finally accept that it just cannot be done.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Everything in your life is about expanding this month. The main energies for the month ahead are Aries, especially with the stellium that will occur there around the 22nd, Pisces and even Aquarius as Mercury shifts into this sign in the weeks ahead.

This brings together all aspects of luck, career, and friends for you, and not too much romance. It does not mean that you are doomed in your relationship this month, but only that it will not be a focus for you.

The stellium in Aries will be happening in your social sector, which will make you want to get out, meet new people and have fun again, especially as the end of 2022 felt like it could have been more fun for you.

Venus and the Sun in Pisces will help you focus on your career, aligning your actions with your passions to help you truly get ahead professionally and financially in the month ahead. And Mercury in Aquarius changes your focus to the future, to exploring life, travel and even learning something new. This is great for you but not necessarily for your relationship.

Because your focus will be elsewhere, your relationship will not be your primary focus this month. Mars turned direct within your zodiac sign last month and will continue until the end of March, which means you are revisiting themes from September and October. Now though, you are no longer thinking you are the problem or into sacrificing too much of yourself to make it work.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

As a Leo, the month ahead looks interesting. It does not feel so much like a major break-up needs to happen but that you need to slow down whatever romantic process you are within. A big fear you had was starting a relationship only to have them end as it did. But make sure this does not happen also comes down to you truly being conscious of how you are doing things differently.

The Aries stellium this month will bring the focus in your life to adventure, travel, and new experiences, and it will all feel incredibly lucky. You will feel as if nothing can go wrong, but you may unconsciously cut short your opportunities because you worry about how they will affect your relationship.

This is a warning month for you, Leo.

The Full Moon within your sign in early February is a chance to see how you are aligning with your truth, which also means making sure now that you have a relationship, you are not abandoning yourself and your past times because of it. This takes balance within your life right now.

It means you are being guided to almost let go of controlling your relationship this month. Let yourself focus on other things. It does not mean you need to break up, but you do need to set the tone for the relationship, and that means making sure that you never again allow someone else to distract you from the things you are passionate about. Let love be easy this time, and trust that if it is meant to be there, it will, no matter what.

4. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The energy at play in February began last month. The stellium in Aries will draw your focus on your career, while the Sun and Venus in Pisces will try to expand your horizons. There may be some talk about connection or intimacy once Mercury moves into Aquarius mid-month, but it could also bring more of those transformative conversations within relationships.

Because so much of your life is taking off in a new and exciting direction, Mercury may make you realize that you need to talk about alignment with your partner and things not feeling quite right anymore.

You always have a choice, as everyone does, so this is not guaranteed. Like Leo, it presents the choice to see if you have changed or are willing to give up your dreams for another. In a healthy relationship, you can pursue your dreams and passions without fear that it will take you further away from your love.

But that is only sometimes the case in relationships you have been in. You do not need to abandon yourself to make a relationship work. You do not need to clip your wings to hang onto love, and while it can bring you boundless joy to have those in your life that you care about, it is okay to admit that you need more.

