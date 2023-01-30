The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Today, January 31, 2023, brings softness and the best horoscopes for three zodiac signs in astrology.

As February whispers its promises of newness, you are starting to see that new beginnings don't always arrive with fireworks but with deep inhalation of peace.

As you move not only into a new month but also into the second week of having all planets direct, you feel a greater expansiveness within life.

February brings all planets direct, a beautiful Full Moon in Leo and the passionate stellium in Aries later in the month, but most of all, it teaches that you do not have to spend your life struggling.

You do not have to wage war to get what you want or to live in a constant fight now, feeling like anything is how you want it. You do have a choice.

And this month brings in that awareness and the desire to experience life struggle free.

Of course, you cannot safeguard yourself from the expected challenges that life can bring, but you can choose to release the wars that are not yours to battle.

If, instead of accepting everything as it was, you trusted in your ability to manifest more but chose ease over the fight.

As this energy lingers on the day ahead but not here, today offers you the chance to bathe in your joy.

No major planets retrograde and no major astrological events are happening; it is as if the universe conspired to give you a chance not just to catch your breath but also to give you a chance to remember what makes you smile.

The Sun in Aquarius harmonizes with the Gemini Moon today as the only planetary movement that brings success, harmony and positivity within yourself, your relationships, your family and even your career.

Nothing is wrong today, so instead of looking for something that is, relax into what it feels like to have life, just be joyful.

It is a great day to reflect on what you learned the past month and where in your own life you are banging on a closed door instead of just simply turning towards one that is already open.

Today, take what comes; take the love, the friendship and the moments of laughter that remind you this is what life is all about.

Not the heartache or agonizing question of what place you have in someone’s life, but simply believing that life does not have to be like that.

And then once you do, you give it a chance to show you exactly how wonderful, how at ease it can be.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Tuesday, January 31, 2023:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Sun is in Aquarius all day, helping you tap into that great solar power of energy you can receive from the universe. This is your season which means as much as it is a chance to reflect on your growth, and set intentions for the future, it should also be your season of joy.

You often can get so caught up in walking your path or rebelling against the status quo that you are not giving in if you sit back and make smiling your priority. Ease into life today, forget that there should be a struggle, and embrace the lessons learned and the beauty you have achieved.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon is alongside Mars within your zodiac sign creating a bridge between your feelings and motivations. You can be overly hard on yourself because you tend to move ahead rapidly in your life without a great deal of thought. This means regrets sometimes are those dark storm clouds that follow you around and that you are always running from.

Today is a chance to offer yourself the gentleness you need to release what has felt like it is hanging over you. No matter what has happened in the past, you do deserve joy. And it is possible, but sometimes it becomes about you recognizing you can be your worst enemy and instead deciding that it is time to lean in and become friends.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When you think about your future, you should get excited; if you do not, it may be time to start dreaming of a new future. Today the Moon is in Gemini stirring up romantic feelings while the Aquarian Sun is shining a light of communication into your life.

But communication is not all tears and hard conversations; sometimes, it finally feels like you do not have to keep the best part inside anymore. Let yourself embrace the love in your life, the joy, and the light that helps you feel like your life is on purpose instead of something that is only happening to you.

Once you fully turn towards the light, you will not notice the darkness anymore.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.