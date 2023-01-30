The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Strong Enough To Leave The One They Love During Sun Trine Moon On January 31, 2023

If you've ever been in a position where you know that you have to be the one who ends a relationship, then you know how difficult and all-consuming it can be.

It takes guts to end a relationship, which is why so many of them continue unhappily because nobody dares to say what needs to be said. Sometimes we know, without a shadow of a doubt, that our love story must end because if it doesn't, all we'll know is misery if we stay.

And so, an opportunity arises today, backed up by the transit, Sun trine Moon, and that opportunity is the one where we see the moment, and the moment is now.

This transit thrives in routine, normalcy, peace, and quiet, and when there is no 'normalcy' to be found within a love relationship, this transit works its magic to find a way out.

This transit represents the desire for stability in us. On January 31, certain zodiac signs will realize that the only way they will ever be at peace is by leaving the person they've been in a bad relationship with.

When it's time, it's time. It's like, "When you know, you can't go back to unknowing." That's how it works today. There is no going back. Certain zodiac signs will come to terms with what must happen, and even though it won't be easy, it will happen, and what will happen is that some of you out there will unilaterally end the relationship you're in, and you will leave. Going, going, gone.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Strong Enough To Leave The One They Love During Sun Trine Moon on January 31, 2023

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've always been strong enough to do anything, let alone leave the person you've been with for a better life. But being strong doesn't necessarily mean you feel good about it.

You feel terrible about what you're about to do, but you love yourself more than you love the person who can only bring you grief, and that person just so happens to be your romantic partner. Long gone are the days of fun, love, light and magic; now you're stuck with the dud, and you know it.

You also know there's no way you'll waste the rest of your life being polite and staying with a person you don't care about any longer. You will feel inspired to stand strong during the Sun trine Moon, and even though what you are about to do doesn't come with a round of applause, you will do what is necessary.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are like a wolf; you choose your one partner, and then, that's it. Of course, human life doesn't work so simply, and in choosing this last partner — someone you believed would be the 'ride or die' type, you've once again found yourself in the position of having to leave them. Hey, it's them or you, and the way things look these days, everything about 'them' feels like a cloying takeover.

You do not even like this person anymore, let alone love them. You've done your best and given all; you have to give; unfortunately, you've already lost this person. They have morphed into someone you dislike, and you now know you must end it promptly. And so, during the Sun trine Moon, you get up the nerve and do what you must do.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

All you needed was that one perfect zodiac sign, the marker that lets you know it's time to leave the person you are with. Getting the strength to do this has been challenging, and because you are somewhat cunning, you will only leave once you know you have somewhere to go. Smart Sagittarius lays the groundwork before making the grand escape because the thing is, in your case, you have to escape.

Your ex-love is no longer a rational person that you can deal with; they have rid themselves of manners or grace; they are boorish and arrogant, and you want no more to do with such shoddy characters.

And so, with the guidance of the Sun trine Moon's focus on normalcy, balance and peace, you will summon up all the strength you need to walk away from the person that has caused you way too much grief.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.