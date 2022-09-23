4 Surefire Signs He Likes You More Than A Friend

You've been friends for a long time. You tell each other everything, even who you're dating and how it's going. Then suddenly it happens. The change-over occurs without you even realizing it.

Suddenly, this comfortable, easy-going friendship takes on a new form and becomes a burgeoning romantic relationship. It's more cuddly, it's more endearing. Next thing you know, the two of you are a full-blown couple and are more than friends.

Not sure if you've transitioned to this relationship? Here are 4 signs he likes you more than a friend.

1. Your friends start making very obvious comments.

All of a sudden every time you go out with a group of friends (and you and your guy pal are there), comments slip out about how cute the two of you would look as a couple, how into each other you two are, and how compatible your personalities are. Often your friends may see the romance spark before you do!

2. You find yourself making or receiving a daily call, often right before bedtime.

Out of nowhere, before you even noticed, the two of you started talking every day, at length, about nothing, and you're secretly loving it. What did you have for lunch? How was your day? What are you doing right now?

You begin to look forward to these conversations with your guy "friend" and a day that goes by without a casual chat just doesn't seem right.

3. Unplanned, you find you have developed pet names for each other.

It used to be a "Hey, Bro" kind of thing. Now, it's "Sweetie this" and "hey Babe" that. His texts now include the added "Sweetheart" and "Doll." You don't point it out and make things awkward. You just let your heart melt and start answering this new litany of adorable pet names.

4. Pats on the back become arm and hand intertwinings.

Whether it's watching the game on the big-screen TV or playing catch in the park, what used to be high-fiving and patting on the back friend-style becomes a softer, gentler hand-holding, draping arms on shoulders, sitting on laps, and hugging kind-of thing which leads, inevitably, to that first little sweeter-than-Hershey's kiss on the forehead. When all these signs are there it's bound to happen.

Julie D. Andrews is a health writer and editor. Her articles have appeared in print and on websites such as Prevention, Shape, Fitness, Glamour, Elle, New York Magazine, Reader’s Digest, Yahoo!, and others.