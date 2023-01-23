The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 24, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

The Sun is in other-worldly Aquarius, and the Moon will spend a few days in the zodiac sign of Pisces. The day's numerology is a 5, the Freedom-Seeker.

Life presents a window of opportunity where the Moon is in Pisces, and the third eye of our minds can open.

Today's forecast warns of illusions, mysterious energy, and misunderstandings.

But, when we face the dark, we can be a source of light, sharing deep, abiding love.

We are gifted with an opportunity and a chance to connect with our softer side and share this part of ourselves with others.

Tuesday asks us to be the highest version of ourselves should life spiral out of control.

The tarot card associated with Pisces is called "The Moon."

The Moon in the tarot is about deceit, hidden things, and sometimes betrayal due to lying and lack of transparency.

As for tarot card readings, we learn something about ourselves and others.

Here's what the tarot has in store for your zodiac sign starting on Tuesday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Life moves quickly, Aries, and it can feel like you're working against time. Take a deep breath, and relax. It's amazing how everything works out when you let it all happen. Just do your best with what you have right now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Tap into your inner strength, Taurus. You're wise, but with all the noise around you, it can be hard to listen to your inner voice. Be sure to get a little peace and quiet at the start of the day so you can gather your thoughts and plan for success.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

It's time to give that inquisitive mind a rest, Gemini and let your heart do the heavy lifting this week. You can think, plan, and strategize everything, but don't underestimate the power of your intuition. It can feel things that your sharp eye misses.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Can't everyone get along? It's not easy to be a peacemaker when everyone else is in a negative mood. You can't solve the world's problems, but one way to avoid the negative nellies of the world is to keep your focus on yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Plan to succeed or fail; the choice is yours, Leo. Today having a working list is what you need. Don't keep all the to-dos in your head. You may miss something important. Be sure to write them down.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Temptation is everywhere, Virgo, and even though retail therapy and your Amazon cart are calling your name, resist.

Create a wishlist instead and don't forget to share it with your friends or significant other, so they know what you want (or need) on Valentine's Day.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

You are that friend who people love to lean on when times are tough. Today, reach out to those friends who have fallen off the radar and gone silent. They will appreciate hearing from sweet you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Never underestimate the power of positive thinking. There's nothing wrong with deciding to be happy no matter what the day brings.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Even the smallest act of generosity makes the world a better place. You may feel like you have no time, energy or resources to give, but there's always something you can add value to. Even if you post a thought you have online, you can make an impact on a friend. Your words can be all that is needed today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Reduce your stress and anxiety by immersing yourself in art and literature. When was the last time you read a good book or visited a local museum? Perhaps, renew your library card or buy tickets to see an exhibit this weekend.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Your daily choices add up to great gains in life. Even the smallest opportunity to go above and beyond at work or a personal errand helps luck and opportunity advance in your favor.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Don't sweat the small stuff. Things people say and do can easily get on your nerves, but you can choose to detach. Let others learn by their mistakes. Live life by example, and hopefully they will catch on when they see you succeeding and being happy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.