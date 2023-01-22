The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 23, 2023

Today's astrology is chock full of promises that stir our hearts with great love and understanding for zodiac signs with deep patience. We can learn more about the person we wish to spend time with and fall even more in love like never before.

This means that on January 23, 2023, three zodiac signs will be luckiest in love.

It's no longer good enough just to be interested; we have to show our personality, by ways of action, that we love them. The words are cute but just words. Today is the day we show them in action. Today is the day we walk the talk, so to speak.

If anything is backing us up, cosmically speaking, it would be the Pisces Moon, which helps us to understand that we are not the only ones involved in this love relationship and that the person we love has certain 'requirements' as well.

We tend to fall in love, and while the Sun may rise and set on the one we love, we still forget to ask how they are doing on any particular day. We are smitten with being smitten, and on this day, January 23, during the Pisces Moon, we will finally realize that there's more to this thing called love and that we need to wise up.

Let's also keep in mind that we have a Venus transit today that conjuncts the Moon, and this will get us to open our mouths and ask the right questions, like..."Hey honey, how was YOUR day?" While that might sound trite or silly, we tend to forget that the people we call our lovers are also... people, with goofy little needs, like wanting to be asked how their day has been.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 23, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You like to know that the things in your life are in order, and as soon as you feel safe, you relax. This is the state you like to be in, and this is also what you'll be enjoying today, January 23, with the person you love or are interested in love.

Today provides a soft space for two people to agree on topics without animosity. Pisces Moon is very helpful for those of us who really and truly crave peace and possibly quiet, too, within the context of the romance.

There's nothing about today that will accept a challenge; in fact, if you, Cancer, were personally faced with one, you'd pass. You refuse to give in to negative emotions today, and that should be easy as you don't have anything too heavy on your mind. Your day will be spent with the one you love, in peace, in security, and without the burden of overthinking.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

During the Pisces Moon, you might feel a bit more amorous than usual, and you don't see why you shouldn't involve the person you've been seeing in your 'plans for the day.'

You're in luck, too, as that person is more than happy to be a part of your energetic plans, and during this time, you'll come to understand that it's fun to relax and let go; you spend so much time being uptight and depressed...it's nice to feel free enough to be with someone you really enjoy the company of, for no other reason than to celebrate life.

You feel alive today and proud to be a human being. You know days like this can't last, but you don't care; you'll enjoy the experience while it's here, and should it evaporate tomorrow, then so be it. All is well in your world, Aquarius.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Similarly to our Aquarius friend above, you, too, will be feeling the need for companionship, but yours is more along the lines of wanting to be with the person you are in a very committed relationship with; you want to hang out with them.

You aren't as passionate as our Aquarius friend. Still, you are incredibly romantic, and on this day, during the Pisces Moon, you'll be so sweet and irresistible to your partner that it will be hard to pry the two of you away from each other.

You love your person, and they love you back, and even if it doesn't last, this day gives you a little taste of paradise. It's a lucky day of love and compassion, as you will both get to see and show the best you have to offer. Speak kindly, act compassionately, and feel the love as it is created especially for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.