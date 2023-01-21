The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Out Who Loves Them During Venus Conjunct Saturn On January 22, 2023

On January 22, 2023 three zodiac signs find out who loves them during the Venus conjunct Saturn transit.

Sunday may very well be the day three single zodiac signs find out who likes them, that is, of course, if you're single and of a certain astrological sign.

We have before us, or rather...above us, a very particular transit, and one that could open our eyes to a very specific action that happens to be taking place — one that we might not be aware of, and that is, on January 22, 2023, we will be finding out who loves us, who has loved us all along, and who might very well be interested in loving us until the day we die...if we want this person in our lives.

We are looking at Venus conjunct Saturn and its interesting effect on love, secrets and the revelation of hidden truths. Today is when we may find out that someone has a crush on a person we've been flirting with or us.

They bought into that flirtation hook, line and sinker, and now, they want more, more, more because they've come to realize that you are the one for them.

None of this requires your reciprocation, mind you. This is merely a good day for single people to find out some sweet news. The news may not be what you want, but it certainly won't disappoint you.

Venus conjunct Saturn brings us hope, even if the person confessing their undying love to us is not the one we want. What we can glean from today is the idea that, yes, people are looking, and they do see us.

Sometimes, it's hard to be single in a world where everyone is partnered. Still, it's also nice to know we're not invisible, and today will most definitely prove that our visibility is not only 'on,' it shines like a beacon of loving light.

The three zodiac signs who find out who loves them during Venus conjunct Saturn on January 22, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

One of the reasons it may be hard for you to accept that Venus conjunct Saturn is about to usher in the news that there's someone in your life who wants to get to know you better is that you tend to disbelieve anyone who makes statements as grand as all this. It's not that you think you are unlovable, but you are so distrusting of people that even when one of them dares to break down your defensive walls, you dismiss them.

You just don't believe that anyone would love you enough to make you their object of interest, and yet, it's happening, today, January 22, 2023. There is someone who sees right through your defenses and feels for you; they want to be with you, love you, give you all that you need and take care of you...and still, you may have a hard time giving them that chance. It's understandable, Gemini; life definitely can feel 'iffy' at times.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are so used to being on your own, 'single and loving it,' that when someone expresses an interest in you, you laugh simply because you can't believe it. Even after this person tells you face to face that they indeed have feelings of deep love for you and that if you're interested, they'd love to start something up with you.

This may seem intriguing to you, as you don't think you've actually loved another person in a while, and the more they tell you about their love, the more curious you become. You are directly under the influence of Venus conjunct Saturn, and while it may have you doubting what's going on, a part of you will be doing a serious happy dance, as this is what you've wanted: to be noticed. To be loved. To be taken seriously, for once.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Single Pisces' may be in for a shock today, as something you really didn't expect to happen is going to happen. And that is a confession of love heading your way, coming out of the mouth of someone you have had a crazy crush on for what feels like years (might only be a month, though.) Wow, so 'they' like you, too?

This is odd, considering all you've ever done is give them mixed signals...but you did that to protect yourself. You love being single, but you'd love being partnered more — but oh, how scary the thought of getting to know someone again can be! What if...? Forget the 'what if's,' Pisces. Life is for living, and you are to play your part in it, then take a chance and open that door to loving opportunity.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.