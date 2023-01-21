The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 22, 2023

Holy smokes, what an interesting day we are about to have. While we will definitely be seeing some luck in love for three zodiac signs on January 22, 2023, we won't be able to deny the luck we find in many other areas.

Because we concentrate mostly on love and romance, let's look at why things are going so smoothly.

First up in our transit lineup is Venus conjunct Saturn. This is our main player today and will help our love lives by putting couples into compromised positions. This means that the love we feel for our partners will be made more obvious because of the conditions we are both enduring together on this day.

This isn't as casual as the 'break up to make up' scenario; no, there will be difficulties for lovers on this day, but they are the kind that bends the couple's patience rather than destroys what little of it they have.

This means that on this day, during Venus conjunct Saturn, we will rise above something, and in doing so, we will create the condition for celebration. We can wear t-shirts that say, "My relationship survived Venus conjunct Saturn, did yours?"

And so, consider yourself lucky on this day. Some may not get it and give up, thinking that pressure is too much, but for certain signs of the Zodiac, this 'game of love' that we play...it's doable. We will weather the storm and have a helluva good story to tell because of it.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 22, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What's about to get your goat today is also what's going to be making you laugh by the end of the day, and that is a silly argument that always gets out of hand if you spend too much time on it. You and your partner don't always agree on everything; hey, that's human; it happens. But there's one thing that's become a sore spot for you, and you are starting to resent it being brought up, even as a joke.

During Venus conjunct Saturn, you'll find plenty of opportunities to scold your person for overdoing it. Still, the interesting part is that they literally do not care about this 'great, mysterious secret' of yours.

All this person wants is your happiness, and today, they will pick up on the fact that you have grown weary of being teased. You have a great partner, Taurus, and they know when to stop. It's smooth sailing from now on.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini makes this a fine day for you because you are so complete with the idea of letting go you will, in turn, receive it all. This refers to how much you demand of your romantic partner; you know that you want to keep your control to a minimum, and oddly enough, you seem to be letting go of the need to control this person altogether. This is noticeable, Gemini, and appreciated.

While you are wildly attractive to your partner, they have noticed that you're a bit of a control freak, and even though they loved you more than they were irked by your behavior, it seems that you no longer wish to be in control.

That's the effect of Venus conjunct Saturn; it helps you to place importance on other aspects of the relationship, and so, by letting go of your firm grasp on control, you unintentionally bring great love and freedom into your life.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The luckiest part about today for you has nothing to do with the love of another person and everything to do with your love and respect for yourself. Only you know how much you've gone through, Scorpio...you are not just strong, you're courageous and daring, and you've taken so many chances in your lifetime that you could seriously consider yourself to be 'experienced.'

This experience has caught up with you, and during the Venus conjunct Saturn, it will rise to the surface where you will notice it. You may be partnered or single; it matters not. What matters today is placing yourself above others; you respect yourself in many ways, and self-love is today's preferred behavioral choice.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.