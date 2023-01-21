The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On January 22, 2023

As of today, January 22, 2023, Uranus will be going direct after a retrograde lasting five months. Keeping in mind that Uranus is no Mercury, we don't have to automatically wonder what fresh hell will open to us; oh no.

Nothing to worry about on this day, though we will see how Uranus directly changes things up a bit. One of the ways we will see this transit take shape is how we feel about our level of inspiration: are we inspired enough? Do we wish to be inspired? Are we too inspired?

That last question...are we too inspired? Interesting in so much as this question leads us to the cliche, "all dressed up with nowhere to go." What's going on today is that, by the direct motion of Uranus, we will be overflowing with outrageously amazing ideas.

Some of those ideas may be great, and some may be worthless, but our minds will be besotted with unending inspiration today, and that's how we get ourselves into trouble. That's how this day becomes a 'rough' day: we want too much, too fast, and when we don't get any of it, we pout.

Uranus, which rules over Aquarius, is known for inspiring innovative thinking. What causes distress today isn't innovative thinking but the idea that we need to be more knowledgeable about what to do with all of this brilliance.

Today has the potential of making us all superstars, but. The only problem is that we superstars are stuck in a dark box with no windows or doors. Yikes. In a way, today is about impatience and petulant behavior. We don't get our way, so we whimper like babies right before a hardcore tantrum comes on.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 22, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Because you are totally in touch with your feelings today, you may feel slightly more emotional than usual. And when you, Leo, feel emotional, there's usually some fanfare that comes along with it. You are rarely fearful of taking on something new, and all you see before you are opportunities to embrace the new...yet, suddenly, you feel fear. Why is this happening?

Due to Uranus direct, you may be sensing the 'open door' policy that's making its presence, meaning all those emotions and ideas need to be expressed, and suddenly, you're afraid to let anyone know what's on your mind.

You rarely anticipate rejection, but you can't help but feel that whatever you want to 'put out there' today will be unanimously rejected point blank. You must not trust your ideas, Leo. This could be a good day to meditate so that tomorrow could be easier for you.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've a good Uranus direct transit, and while that's not a common thing to say out loud, the truth is that if there's a situation requiring innovative thinking and brash rebellion, count you in.

You like it when Uranus goes direct because you feel stronger when it's around you, influencing you. What makes this day a challenge is that you seem only to get a taste of that creative energy, which feels like a tease, and you do NOT like being teased.

How this plays out in real life is as so: you will wake up feeling excited to get involved, do things, have fun, and meet up with friends...and then, one of your friends will blow the entire thing because it just so happens that they aren't as into it as you are.

Your biggest test today will be to hold yourself back from wringing someone's neck! (You aren't a wringer of necks, Virgo, but you are a fierce spewer of insults.)

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's a rough day for you because you are in a situation where the humans are wall to wall, and you cannot stand to be around humans on this day.

You are the rebel and have a cause, and with Uranus direct in charge, you really don't care what you say to anyone. You don't think you're better than anyone else, nor do you feel that you are the only person on Earth with the answers.

You want to follow your heart on this day, and your heart says, "Back off, noble Libra, you need not mess with the humans today."

Wouldn't it be sweet if you could actually pull yourself away to enjoy the productive and energetic day you have in your head? It would be, but the only problem here is that you keep insisting yourself into their business, and who gets crushed in the maelstrom? You do.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.