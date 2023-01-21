The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, January 22, 2023

After five months, Uranus turns direct in Taurus today, marking the beginning of all planets being direct.

Uranus is known as the great awakener.

The planet that is responsible for shocking and awe-inspiring events.

In retrograde motion, Uranus becomes quieter and subdued.

It turns inwards as many planets do in retrograde, and you usually reflect on the changes you know are coming or those that you want to make but not doing anything about it.

Uranus retrograde ended up being five months of sitting on everything you have been wanting to without actually taking action or stirring the proverbial pot.

Mars being retrograde for a significant portion of that did not help matters as it would have felt like any forward movement had been stalled.

But everything is different now.

Mars turned direct over a week ago, and today, Uranus turns direct, and with it, anything brewing beneath the surface may explode into your consciousness.

Uranus retrograde in Taurus focuses mostly on financial and emotional security and stability.

This means that often during this time, relationship or career changes are a significant part of what is reflected on and then changed once direct.

Taurus is an earth sign that craves and desires stability but also wants the finer things in life.

This makes it look for what feels good and will last.

While Uranus is retrograde and it seems like truly little changes, once direct, it can often bring some shocking events.

Just as you have been contemplating changes within your life, others have, which means that no matter how many secrets you may seem, others do as well.

When Uranus turns direct, it always brings some shocking event, either in the case of something changing dramatically or a surprise declaration.

A planet is always strongest right before, and right after retrograde motion, which means as Uranus turns direct today, its change-orientated powers are quite potent.

Uranus is the ruling sign of Aquarius, a zodiac sign that represents unpredictability and rebellious nature.

Today, just as Uranus turns direct, it ends up squaring off with the Aquarian Moon, bringing you in touch with your inner free spirit.

This enhances the energetic fingerprint of Uranus today and increases the likelihood that something unexpected is on the horizon.

The most important thing to remember about Uranus is that it only ever shakes up what will be for your highest good.

Uranus tends to bring surprising events that can destroy and build various relationships or situations within your life.

But Uranus is also known as the finger of the divine, the planetary body that can help arrange things in such a way that allows for the best possible outcome for all involved.

Change is simply the evolution of life, and while a great deal of energy can be spent trying to stop it, the best thing to do is accept that it is already happening.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Sunday, January 22, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus, within your zodiac sign since 2018, has supplied quite the landscape of change. It can be exhausting to a degree as it may feel like this planet will not be done with you, but you are also entering an exciting time within Uranus in Taurus.

One that should be embraced. Uranus takes away, but it also gives. Within your zodiac sign, it has been about dismantling the aspects of your life that do not truly honor your truth or help support you in living the life you are meant to.

But now it is preparing to begin to help you build what will. This last retrograde gave you a unique perspective over those aspects of your life that you felt were a loss and even reenergized you for the path ahead. Use the energy today to focus on what resonates with you and to trust in everything, even if nothing is going according to plan.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Uranus has been in your sector of partnerships since 2018. All this change-orientated energy to your relationship and romance sector brought shocking changes to help you create a romance that will last.

Regarding relationships, it means that during this phase, it has taken away anything that would have been detrimental to what you wanted to create, including your own beliefs.

If you have seen relationships change or even be removed from your life during this time, everything is happening for your highest good. It is all to give you the stability and passion you seek without feeling like you must choose one or the other.

The surprise events surrounding today and even this week may come from you more than others. But sometimes it is good to surprise yourself as it means you are growing.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Uranus, your ruling planet, has been moving through Taurus since 2018, which governs your home and family sector. This part of your life deals with your roots and childhood healing that you would do, along with momentous events that have occurred within this area.

Uranus in Taurus will also help remove those aspects of your life that prevent you from living life as you genuinely want so that you can build it back up.

With Saturn moving out of your zodiac sign on March 7, 2023, you truly are on the threshold of change, which means that a new level of abundance should be getting ready to be manifested within your life. Today’s shift will bring you an opportunity for greater love and stability within your home, family and even committed relationship.

Allow yourself to choose exactly what you deserve without letting fear get in the way again.

