The 3 Zodiac Signs Will Rough Horoscopes On January 21, 2023

It might have been an ordinary day with a few malfunctions here and there...if we were alone in the presence of Moon conjunct Pluto, but we're not. Today we have a rare transit, and one that means business.

We're looking at the disruptive force of the Sun opposite Lilith. If that sounds foreign or strange to you, then you'll really be having an interesting day, as this transit provides only 'interesting' moments, no matter how negative those moments can be.

During the Sun opposite Lilith, especially with the helping hand of Moon conjunct Pluto, we can expect extreme behavior and rash decision-making. We don't just have arguments today; we split atoms and create our kind of radiation; we can become completely and totally toxic on this day, and why? Because we are locked in our opinions, everything seems like either a 'dare' or a challenge to us...and naturally, it's not the kind of challenge we are prepared to lose.

And so, ego takes all the awards today. We go out of our way to prove that we are right, that we are the smart one, the wise one...we go so far out of our way today to prove to people we don't even care about that we are, by far, the superior being in the crowd.

We still don't know what this gets us, but it's all about the push and faux victory we feel afterward. Today has much pointlessness in it. However, that doesn't mean that the three signs of the Zodiac won't participate to their fullest. Game on, signs.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 21, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You really don't like being put on hold or told where you have to go, as if some big boss is sitting on your head, dictating what YOU have to do with your life. Today puts you in touch with one such person, and they do not know the meaning of filters, nor do they have a cap on just how much they're allowed to dump on you. Today, you are especially susceptible to the 'charms' of the Sun opposite Lilith, which will bring out the rebel inside you.

You waste no time today: you need to tell this person what you think of them, why you think it, and where they can stuff the information that they now know is your true feeling for them. You are not having it today, and good for you. While it may not make your day easy, you will at least get this one thing off your chest. Perhaps this person will learn their lesson after today and leave you alone.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

While Moon conjunct Pluto makes you feel as though there are no doors that open to you today without major negative surprises jumping out, the Sun opposite Lilith adds to the fun by making you think you need to defend yourself while you're there.

Today, you will experience information coming at you fast and furious; you'll want to speak up, but the moment you get your chance, you'll rethink it and then come up with something new that you desperately need to voice.

Basically, your day will look like the racing of thoughts, the plan to express those thoughts, the expressing of them and then the disastrous results of expressing them.

If you could hold off and let this day do its thing, you'd have less of a migraine, but today makes you feel like you're being pushed into all the trouble you try so hard to avoid. These transits would rather see you dance...so..dance, Gemini, dance.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have tried to keep up with all of the 'self-help' books, slogans and 'lifestyle choices,' and you keep returning to the same place where self-hatred seems to override any progress. You know you need to stop this, yet you feel things like self-love or self-care belong to others, not you. During the Sun opposite Lilith, you will shine the brightest light on your worst attributes, and before the day is finished, you will feel 'as bad as you wanna be.'

And that's not a good thing. Rather than take your pain, anxiety or stress out on other people today, you will choose the person in the mirror to vent your frustrations, and you may not even understand why you wish to endure such self-punishment. This is a good day to stand back and examine why you feel this way about yourself. You are loved and beautiful...just the way you are.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.