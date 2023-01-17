The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Emotionally Detach During The Moon In Sagittarius, January 17 - 19, 2023

An interesting thing will happen when the Moon is in Sagittarius January 17 - 19, 2023. When the Moon is in Sagittarius — we may find that we can think way outside the box, which requires emotional detachment.

This means that we are not only seeing the big picture, but we can prioritize which thoughts are more important and which need to back off and settle into the background.

Today is about priorities and focus; to concentrate, we need to tap into that place inside us that allows us to shut certain things out. In other words, because of the Moon in Sagittarius, we can literally switch off our feelings so that we can do what we came here to do.

Sagittarius lunations allow us to see from different viewpoints; we can finally see something for what it is rather than for what we want it to be.

But being this clearheaded requires determination; we need to prioritize all of our lives so that we can work on what needs help, and rest assured that the things that do not need help will survive better if they are left alone.

And that is where we use our discretion. We may be able to switch our feelings and emotions off today, but we must be careful of how we do that.

Sagittarius is not known for its careful delivery and leans more towards the blurting of words and sentences, so if we don't step in and guide this, we may end up switching off our feelings only to find out that we've seriously hurt someone in doing so.

So, wise up and use discretion today, zodiac signs. It's great that you can shut your emotions off, but a word of caution: be sure everything is explained before you do this.

The three zodiac signs who emotionally detach during the Moon in Sagittarius, January 17 - 19, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Even though you are super passionate, when it's time to focus, you go all out for it. You can shut off distractions and easily switch off your feelings for things and people who demand your time, attention and sympathy.

Today, January 17, starts up the Moon in Sagittarius transit, and with it comes intentional isolation; that's right, today is the day you choose to be on your own, in a self-imposed isolated setting — one that is closed to others. You need your space and have good reason to uphold that need.

If you are avoiding certain people, it will be up to them to translate why you are acting this way. You don't feel the need to explain yourself, and you shouldn't have to. Today will bring you success, and the only way to it is by shutting off the world's access to your brain.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

One day you loved a person, and the next, you didn't. How did this happen? It just did, Taurus, as things like this DO happen. You are reacting to the moon in Sagittarius, and it is stimulating you to be honest with yourself, and the truth of your situation is that you no longer feel anything for the person you are involved with. Perhaps they did something to make you feel this way, but whatever they DID do, it's turned you into someone who is cold now.

You can't see your person the same way anymore, and when put to the test, you find that you are tuning them out daily. Over the next few days, you will see how the moon in Sagittarius works with this idea as you gradually fade into feelings akin to being in a frozen wasteland. No love here, and somehow...you no longer care.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Just as soon as you figure out how to make things work, you realize that the only way you can pull this off is by taking yourself out of a social situation that demands too much of you.

What this means is that on this day, January 17, 2023, during the Moon in Sagittarius, you know what you must do: switch off your feelings for that and the other thing and hunker down with your eyes on the prize.

The only way you can see yourself rising to success is if you stay focused, which means you can't let the noise and confusion of other people grab you and keep you in place.

You need momentum, speed, and movement; you can't suddenly stop what you're doing so that you can listen in detail to someone else's complaint — especially if that complaint is about you! You are the one who walks away today, and while that might not come with a standing ovation, it sure will help you to get where you want to go.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.