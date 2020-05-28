50 Quotes That Profoundly Describe How Much Breakups Suck

These quotes just get it.

Breaking up with someone you love is never easy. Letting go of the one you love — especially after weeks, months or even years of accumulating treasured memories — can feel like tearing yourself in two.

But the positive side of breakups is that learning how to move on also gives you an opportunity to learn about yourself as you heal your broken heart.

Taking a hiatus from love affords us the chance to get reacquainted with ourselves and helps us come to realize that we are not alone out there in our heartbreak.

People have suffered from broken hearts since pretty much the beginning of time.

And whether you're ready to move on or still feeling a little raw from your emotions, reading and sharing inspirational — even if a tiny bit sad — quotes about love and loss can help you feel less alone as you heal.

To get you started, here are our picks for the 50 best breakup quotes about moving on and learning to love all over again.

1. "You can love them, forgive them, want good things for them ... but still move on without them."

— Mandy Hale

2. "Someday it's gonna make sense."

3. "Starting today, I need to forget what's gone. Appreciate what still remains and look forward to what's coming next."

4. "It just hurts. A lot ..."

5. "Dear heart, This is what happens when you try to make decisions on your own. Sincerely, Brain."

6. "Pain makes you stronger, fear makes you braver, heartbreak makes you wiser."

7. "I need to let go of this false hope that you will change your mind and come back to me."

8. "The course of true love did never run smooth."

— William Shakespeare, "A Midsummer Night's Dream"

9. "Hearts will never be practical until they are made unbreakable."

— The Wizard of Oz

10. "Take a step back today, look at all those beautiful things you have."

11. "Ever has it been that loves knows not its own death until the hour of separation."

— Khalil Gibran

12. "It's going to be OK."

13. "Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option."

— Mark Twain

14. "I didn't lose you. You lost me. You'll search for me inside of everyone you're with and I won't be found."

— R.H.Sin

15. "The hottest love has the coldest end."

— Socrates

16. "The hardest thing is not talking to someone you used to talk to everyday."

17. "The heart was made to be broken."

— Oscar Wilde

18. "I didn't stop loving you. I decided to stop showing it because no matter how hard I tried, you wouldn't get it."

19. "Failed relationships can be described as so much wasted make-up."

— Marian Keyes, Watermelon

20. "The hardest thing I'll ever do is walk away still loving you."

21. "Don't cry when the sun is gone because the tears won't let you see the stars."

— Violeta Para

22. "You'll always be my favorite 'what if'."

23. "No matter how hard your heart is broken, the world doesn't stop for your grief."

— Faraaz Kazi

24. "Trust that an ending is followed by a beginning."

25. "Love is unconditional. Relationships are not."

— Grant Gudmunson

26. "The way they leave tells you everything."

27. "I never hated a man enough to give his diamonds back."

— Zsa Zsa Gabor

28. "The toughest part of letting go is realizing the other person already did."

29. "Cheating and lying aren't struggles. They're reasons to break up."

— Patti Callahan Henry, Between The Tides

30. "He's going to be sorry he lost you, so stop worrying. Forget the past, forget the pain and remember what an incredible woman you are."

31. "I like my relationships like I like my eggs — over easy."

— Jared Kintz, It Occurred To Me

32. "Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional."

— M. Kathleen Casey

33. "Things to know about life: 'No' is a complete sentence. It does not require justification or explanation."

34. "When you leave weary of me without a work, I shall gently let you go."

— Kim Sowol​

35. "One day, I hope you look back at what we had, and regret every single thing you did to let it end."

36. "I'm tired of fighting. For once, I want to be fought for."

37. "Cheer up, sweet, beautiful girl. You are going to be in love again and it will be magnificent."

38. "You made me feel like I was hard to love and I will never forgive you for that."

39. "Sometimes you just have to accept the fact that some people only enter your life as a temporary happiness."

40. "My life has become this one big I don't know."

41. "I can feel myself slowly fading from your mind."

42. "And one day, your name didn't make me smile anymore."

43. "No more tears, because I didn't lose you. You lost me."

44. "Let it hurt. Let it bleed. Let it heal. And let it go."

— Nikita Gill

45. "'That's what happens,' she said. 'You let people in, and they destroy you.'"

46. "We started with a simple hello but ended with a complicated goodbye."

47. "I felt so much that I started to feel nothing."

48. "He put me through hell and I called it love."

49. "Don't be sorry. I trusted you. My fault, not yours."

50. "The only thing I'm committed to right now is bettering myself."

Alexandra Churchill is a digital editor based in New York City. She currently works for Martha Stewart Living. Her work has been featured on numerous sites including The Huffington Post, Her Campus, USA TODAY College, and Northshore and Ocean Home magazines.