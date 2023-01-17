The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, January 18, 2023

On January 18, 2023, the turning of the karmic wheel reaches another crucial milestone as Mercury finally turns direct in Capricorn.

Mercury is the master of your mind, the trickster planet that can cause delays or confusion depending on its movements.

While Mercury Retrograde is the shortest of any planet because it rules thoughts and communication, it tends to be felt strongly in every area of life.

Mercury first entered Capricorn on December 6th, 2022, ushering in a phase of communication, planning and conversations centered around security and stability.

This phase is about setting up or strengthening the foundations of your life so that you can see greater growth and not be worried it may all fall apart around the next corner.

Since the last week of December, Mercury has been moving through its retrograde in Capricorn, helping you unearth all matters related to stability that need to be reflected on so you can make the changes.

The last time Mercury was retrograded to Capricorn was at the start of 2022.

During this time, Mercury began its retrograde in Aquarius but ended it in Capricorn, reflecting similar issues.

Because astrology works in cycles, always spiraling back to something for greater clarity and understanding, it is important to look for current themes that may have originated at the beginning of last year.

Mercury in Capricorn brings up anything related to a situation's ultimate stability and growth, so it can affect your sense of healing or self-work; it can mention important topics in romantic relationships, your career or even financial status.

Think of Mercury Retrograde in Capricorn as a chance to unearth everything below the surface to create a more stable foundation.

The themes of retrograde are always to reflect, renew, and redo.

It is a chance to go back, to fix what was glossed over or forgotten, to change your mind, and to improve everything.

Sometimes, during retrogrades, you may realize the only way to fix something is to start over, and the time has arrived today when you will finally feel able to do that.

While Mercury retrograde is the time to reflect, it is only once it is direct can you start to move forward and change things.

That is the energy that will permeate today as it feels like one more cosmic restriction has been lifted, and you are now being gifted the keys to the kingdom and the chance to create and speak into existence what you have learned during this time.

It may take a few days to feel as if the Mercurial cloud of reflection has finally lifted, but today is a start in a new beginning.

It is the chance to breathe deep, appreciate all unearthed in the past few weeks and now get to work putting it all into place so that you truly can feel confident in the stability of every facet of your life.

Appreciating that it is only within the delays, you can create what will last.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Wednesday, January 18, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Mercury has been in your zodiac sign since the beginning of December, helping to give you a clearer idea about what it is you need to address within yourself. Capricorn is your zodiac sign which means that much of what has arisen has been about your beliefs and needs and whether you convey that to those around you.

This ties into some of the work you have been doing to understand the value that your emotions have within your life and the benefit of speaking to them to others. Use today to reflect on what you have learned about advocating for your vulnerable side and see if you can establish a new value on your emotions and feelings.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

As a soft and nurturing water sign, Capricorn rules your romantic relationships, so this retrograde brought up a great deal in this area of your life. Whether single or in a long-term relationship, Mercury retrograde in Capricorn helped you discover ways to create greater stability within your romantic life.

You may have connected some important dots on past patterns or even had life-changing conversations in your current relationship.

It is all about being able to have realized or talk about challenging topics from the past that affected how stable you felt, not just in your romantic relationship but even with yourself. Now that Mercury is direct give yourself some time to acclimate to the new energy and start working on putting everything you have learned into practice.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Mercury in Capricorn has affected your home and family life. This was a prominent place to start a year with enormous changes written all over it.

In the year ahead, especially within the next six months, you will see major positive transformations in your romantic life. But to fully receive all that is coming, you need to spend some time reflecting on what your home and family feel like to you.

This may be a situation of you bringing deeper healing to issues or feelings from childhood or even finally being able to transmute everything into lessons learned.

As Mercury is turning direct, it may be time to have some important conversations, to close out wounds from the past or even to finally say yes to your future. Just take your time and remember even the delays in life are always working in your favor.

